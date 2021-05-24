Tennis Regional Roundup: Seaholm, Novi, Troy all collect D1 titles | MIPrepZone

A summary of Oakland County teams in tennis regions from the past weekend:

SEAHOLM SWEEPS D1 REGIONAL

The Birmingham Seaholm girls’ team ran the table in the D1 regional in Livonia Churchill last weekend.

In singles, No. 1 Sophia MacKinnon, No. 2 Sofia Gryzenia, No. 3 Carly Burkel and No. 4 Courtney Marcum all won their flights while losing only three matches combined during the day.

In doubles, No. 1 Ashley Buechner and Madeline Leo, No. 2 Nina Graham and Jane Wineman, No. 3 Kaitlyn Marcum and Katie Slazinski, and No. 4 Tatum Hirsch and Ellie Wyzykowski each advanced through racing championships.

Seaholm is ranked third in Division 1 and will compete in the Mason and Okemos finals on June 4-5.

TROY ROLLS TO TITLE

The Troy tennis team dominated the Division 1 Regional at Grosse Pointe South this weekend, scoring 30 points for the title.

Grosse Pointe South came in second with 23, while Royal Oak was third with 16.

Troys Amritha Yelleti won No. 2 singles with a 6-4, 6-2 final, while Josie Billinger won No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-0. At number 4 singles, Chloe Pottenger won with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 final.

Royal Oaks Olivia Weiss won No. 1 singles with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win in the final.

In doubles, Troys Sabrina Song and Angela Anderanin won number 1 in doubles (6-3, 5-7, 7-5), while Stephanie Ochoa and Grace Zhu’s team won number 2 in doubles (6-4, 6-3). Nika Tanako and Sophie Chong won No. 3 doubles (5-7, 6-0, 6-3), while Varsha Penumalee and Prisha Akasapu won No. 4 doubles (6-1, 6-1) for the Colts.

The Colts advance to the national final at No. 6 in Division 1.

NOVI WINS AT HOME

The Novi tennis team won their Division 1 regionally at home this weekend, scoring 26 points for first place, cutting Northville.

The Wildcats saw No. 1 singles Alicen Liu win her flight with a 6-3, 6-0 final. Anika Kinra won No. 3 singles with a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 win in her final. At number 4 singles, Haruka Ishibashi won her flight with a 6-2, 6-3 final.

At number 4 in doubles, Grace Price and Grace Chacko’s team were regional champions with a 6-3, 6-3 win in the final. The other three Wildcat doubles teams came in second.

The eighth-seeded Wildcats will advance to the Division 1 Final on June 4-5 in Mason and Okemos.

MARIAN WINS, GROOVES PROGRESS in D2

The Birmingham Marian tennis team won its Division 2 regionally at North Farmington, while Birmingham Groves finished a close second.

Marian scored 28 points for first place, while Groves finished 27 and Berkley third with 16.

Maddie Namy won the No. 2 singles race ahead of Marian with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory in the final. At number 4 singles, Lily Low came through with the title with a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the final. At number 1 in doubles, Kathryn Torok and Sarah Kuredjian’s Marian team were flight champions (6-2, 6-1). Keely Nykerk and Gabi Saba won at number 2 in the doubles (6-4, 7-5), while Megan Sharkey and Marcella Zarouk won at number 4 in the doubles (6-3, 6-3).

Groves Sullivan Patel won No. 1 singles with a 6-4, 7-5 win in the final. Emma Schardt won at No. 3 singles with a 6-3, 6-1 win in the final. Riley Rosenfeld and Lexy Rosenwasser won the No. 3 double flight (6-4, 6-4) for the Falcons.

Marian is number 2 in Division 2, while Groves is number 5. Both teams will compete in the D2 final on June 4-5 at Midland Tennis Center.

STONEY CREEK TAKES THE THIRD

Stoney Creek finished third in the regional D1 at Utica Eisenhower this weekend, scoring 18 points.

Eisenhower won the regional with 24, while Port Huron Northern came in second with 21.

At number 4 singles, Stoney Creeks Paris Pryber won her flight to lead the Cougars.