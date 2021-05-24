Connect with us

Sports

Tennis Regional Roundup: Seaholm, Novi, Troy all collect D1 titles | MIPrepZone

Published

16 seconds ago

on

By


A summary of Oakland County teams in tennis regions from the past weekend:

SEAHOLM SWEEPS D1 REGIONAL

The Birmingham Seaholm girls’ team ran the table in the D1 regional in Livonia Churchill last weekend.

In singles, No. 1 Sophia MacKinnon, No. 2 Sofia Gryzenia, No. 3 Carly Burkel and No. 4 Courtney Marcum all won their flights while losing only three matches combined during the day.

In doubles, No. 1 Ashley Buechner and Madeline Leo, No. 2 Nina Graham and Jane Wineman, No. 3 Kaitlyn Marcum and Katie Slazinski, and No. 4 Tatum Hirsch and Ellie Wyzykowski each advanced through racing championships.

Seaholm is ranked third in Division 1 and will compete in the Mason and Okemos finals on June 4-5.

Bloomfield Hills is adding another regional tennis title

TROY ROLLS TO TITLE

The Troy tennis team dominated the Division 1 Regional at Grosse Pointe South this weekend, scoring 30 points for the title.

Grosse Pointe South came in second with 23, while Royal Oak was third with 16.

Troys Amritha Yelleti won No. 2 singles with a 6-4, 6-2 final, while Josie Billinger won No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-0. At number 4 singles, Chloe Pottenger won with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 final.

Royal Oaks Olivia Weiss won No. 1 singles with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win in the final.

In doubles, Troys Sabrina Song and Angela Anderanin won number 1 in doubles (6-3, 5-7, 7-5), while Stephanie Ochoa and Grace Zhu’s team won number 2 in doubles (6-4, 6-3). Nika Tanako and Sophie Chong won No. 3 doubles (5-7, 6-0, 6-3), while Varsha Penumalee and Prisha Akasapu won No. 4 doubles (6-1, 6-1) for the Colts.

The Colts advance to the national final at No. 6 in Division 1.

Cranbrook rolls to the D3's regional tennis title

NOVI WINS AT HOME

The Novi tennis team won their Division 1 regionally at home this weekend, scoring 26 points for first place, cutting Northville.

The Wildcats saw No. 1 singles Alicen Liu win her flight with a 6-3, 6-0 final. Anika Kinra won No. 3 singles with a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 win in her final. At number 4 singles, Haruka Ishibashi won her flight with a 6-2, 6-3 final.

At number 4 in doubles, Grace Price and Grace Chacko’s team were regional champions with a 6-3, 6-3 win in the final. The other three Wildcat doubles teams came in second.

The eighth-seeded Wildcats will advance to the Division 1 Final on June 4-5 in Mason and Okemos.

MARIAN WINS, GROOVES PROGRESS in D2

The Birmingham Marian tennis team won its Division 2 regionally at North Farmington, while Birmingham Groves finished a close second.

Marian scored 28 points for first place, while Groves finished 27 and Berkley third with 16.

Maddie Namy won the No. 2 singles race ahead of Marian with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory in the final. At number 4 singles, Lily Low came through with the title with a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the final. At number 1 in doubles, Kathryn Torok and Sarah Kuredjian’s Marian team were flight champions (6-2, 6-1). Keely Nykerk and Gabi Saba won at number 2 in the doubles (6-4, 7-5), while Megan Sharkey and Marcella Zarouk won at number 4 in the doubles (6-3, 6-3).

Groves Sullivan Patel won No. 1 singles with a 6-4, 7-5 win in the final. Emma Schardt won at No. 3 singles with a 6-3, 6-1 win in the final. Riley Rosenfeld and Lexy Rosenwasser won the No. 3 double flight (6-4, 6-4) for the Falcons.

Marian is number 2 in Division 2, while Groves is number 5. Both teams will compete in the D2 final on June 4-5 at Midland Tennis Center.

STONEY CREEK TAKES THE THIRD

Stoney Creek finished third in the regional D1 at Utica Eisenhower this weekend, scoring 18 points.

Eisenhower won the regional with 24, while Port Huron Northern came in second with 21.

At number 4 singles, Stoney Creeks Paris Pryber won her flight to lead the Cougars.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: