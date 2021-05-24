Faced with backlash, Japan is envisioning an Olympic Games without spectators

After a year of empty stands and fake noises, sports fans are returning to stadiums around the world. But the one arena where they may not be welcome is the biggest event of all.

The Tokyo Olympics organizers will decide next month whether local spectators will be allowed to attend events, even as Japan is working to fight a wave of infections that cast doubt on the prospects of a mass gathering with cheering fans. Public opinion, which is already strongly against holding the games, tends to support games without spectators.

Excluding domestic fans would mean a significant financial blow and eliminate a major source of income. Their absence will also dampen the consumption and spending of sponsors, who count on most cardholders being allowed to attend. But a ban would ease the pressure expected on an already stretched medical system, and could be the organizers’ last card to make the Games a success at all.

“We are prepared for no spectators,” said Seiko Hashimoto, chairman of Japan’s Olympic Organizing Committee, late last month. “But we want as many people as possible to watch if the situation allows.”

Japan has expanded and extended a third state of emergency as the number of cases continues to increase across the country. They are largely driven by more contagious species from abroad, adding to concerns about inviting thousands of foreign participants. Foreign athletes, meanwhile, have voiced safety concerns, with the US track and field team canceling pre-Olympic training in the country.

A recent poll by Asahi newspaper found that 59% of respondents were against all fans, up from 45% in April, while those who were in favor of limiting the number of visitors to 33% from 49%. Although the public has no preference for fans, this would entail a significant financial burden; organizers are project about $ 800 million in ticket sales.

Initially, 600,000 fans from abroad were expected to attend, but organizers ruled out that possibility in March, referring a decision on domestic spectators to June as things picked up in Japan.

However, rather than the state of the pandemic, the decision may depend on the ability to protect medical personnel. Japanese professional sports have continued to welcome fans in limited numbers, even during the state of emergency, with baseball and soccer games capped at 5,000 spectators per game after an extension of the current emergency.

“They are considering holding the Olympics without spectators, even though they are welcomed by several other sporting events; this will likely help from the standpoint of reducing the burden on medical personnel, ”said Hiroshi Okudera, a professor at Toyama University responsible for medical care during the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics.

Fans make up a significant portion of those needing medical attention during the Games, especially given Tokyo’s punishing summer temperatures. According to Okudera, at the 1996 Atlanta Games, about 30% of those needing medical care were spectators.

Hashimoto said Friday that the event would require as many as 230 doctors and 310 nurses per day, of which about 80% are secured. The organizers have also reduced the number of officials and others expected to attend from abroad to approximately 78,000, not counting athletes. As many as 60,000 coronavirus tests are expected to be performed every day, she said.

Olympic numbers Doctors needed per day 230 Nurses needed per day 310 Participants from abroad for Olympic Games (excluding athletes) 59,000 Participants from abroad for Paralympics (excluding athletes) 19,000

The International Olympic Committee will send some medical personnel to Tokyo, President Thomas Bach said last week, without giving a number.

Sui Tanaka, a 30-year-old hairstylist in Tokyo, said the situation would have to worsen significantly before reconsidering watching one of his favorite sports, table tennis, live in an arena.

“As long as you clean, take temperatures, use a double mask, and regularly use portable hand sanitizers, there’s no problem,” he said, adding that he considers the risk to be quite low if people avoid activities such as eating that involves removing masks.

Okudera said one option for holding the Games could be to allow a limited number of people to attend outdoor events, while excluding spectators from indoor games.

Cardholders may be more willing to support some stadium fans compared to the rest of the Japanese audience. Even during the state of emergency, Tokyo is unrecognizable from closed capitals elsewhere, with restaurants, schools and many workplaces functioning normally, with shorter opening hours. Residents of Japan bought a total of 4.45 million event tickets, although 810,000 of them were returned during a refund program.

Dean Steinman, a university student in Tokyo with beach volleyball tickets, said his concerns about the Olympics contributing to the spread of Covid-19 are relatively low, and hopes the organizers will adopt infection prevention methods used by professional leagues over the whole world, like a cap on fans.

“If it is announced that the games are being kept at 60% or higher, I would certainly consider getting a refund and watching at home,” he said, given current infection levels.

Local companies and sponsors are among the companies that will lose the most in a total ban. Kansai University professor Katsuhiro Miyamoto estimates the potential economic loss at 2.41 trillion yen ($ 22 billion). He expects profit from participant and fan consumption to fall by 90%, or 381.3 billion yen.

At 50% capacity, the loss would be 1.4 trillion yen, while an outright cancellation – something organizers have rejected despite speculation – would result in a loss of 4.5 trillion yen, Miyamoto said.

