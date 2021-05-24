Cubs vs. Cardinals – Game Recap – May 23, 2021

ST. LOUIS (Neth.) – Jvier Bez hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to break a scoreless tie and propel the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday-evening.

Bez hit a 0-1 slider from Alex Reyes (2-1) 120 yards in the midfield batter eye for his 11th home run of the season. It was only the second earned run Reyes gave up in 25 innings this season.

I was on the curveball a few times during Wainwright and I feel like they knew so I didn’t get that throw, ” said Bez, referring to Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. The man (Reyes) who throws the hardest is different.

Craig Kimbrel (1-2) retired the last four to break Chicago’s record to 4-4 in extra time games.

Boys fought to the end, Cubs manager David Ross said. It’s kind of been the nature of this group: they don’t keep giving up, keep biting, and good things happen.

Wainwright didn’t earn a decision despite giving up only one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts in eight innings.

He poured his heart out for this team, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said of Wainwright. It hurts him and it hurts everyone in the clubhouse. It was a hard-won game that didn’t cross our path. “

Zach Davies struckout three batters in five scoreless innings and gave up four hits and three walks. He was removed for a pinch hitter after throwing 75 pitches.

Nolan Arenado hit a sacrifice fly to open the bottom of the tenth inning on an evening when St. Louis went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Harrison Bader doubled on a grounder just inside the pocket of third base and just out of reach for third baseman David Bote to open the fourth inning, but doubled on second base off Justin Williams soft liner by Nico Hoerner. Edmundo Sosa doubled, but was left on second base after Lane Thomas walked and Wainwright struckout.

St. Louis loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh when pitcher Ryan Tepera went next to first base on a bunt-attempt by Wainwrights. Tepera got Tommy Edman to a fielder’s choice, Paul Goldschmidt to jump out to catcher Willson Contreras and eliminated Arenado on eight pitches to escape trouble.

We used him a lot, rode him hard and gave him a few days off, Ross said of Tepera. To come back and be as sharp as he was, that was really impressive and a really fun outing for him to get out of there against some of the better hitters in the National League. “

We had our chance, that’s for sure, Shildt said. It’s a big part of the game and we just weren’t able to make money in that inning or with people in scoring position. “

Ross was ejected by plate umpire Erich Bacchus for arguing with balls and strikes in the top of the fourth inning after a 0-1 pitch for Kris Bryant was labeled a strike, despite appearing to come under his knees. It was Ross’s third managerial career and second this season.

You know, if you’ve got a guy who can run pitchers like Wainwright and you give him a few inches of extra balls off the plate, it’s going to be a tough night, Ross said. I saw that trend early on and felt like I had to give my opinion to try and get it on the plate.

AFTER FURTHER EVALUATION

Chicago was unsuccessful in the challenge of pinch-hitter Nick Martini, who was ruled out at first base on a grounder to second base to open the sixth inning. The call of first base umpire Tom Hallions was confirmed, meaning the Cubs drop to 7-6 on challenges this season.

LONG-LASTING BATTERY

Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 282nd start as battery mates, tied former New York Yankees Red Ruffing and Bill Dickey for fifth place in Major League history.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: INF Matt Duffy stayed out of the lineup after being pulled out of the game on Saturday night with a tight low back.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (tight right forearm) placed on the list with 10 days injured after being removed from his start on Saturday-evening while warming up to start the fifth inning. RHP Junior Fernndez was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

NEXT ONE:

Cubs: RHP Jake Arrieta (4-4, 4.46) gets the start to open a series of three games in Pittsburgh. The Pirates have not announced a starting pitcher.

Cardinals: Start LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (1-1, 2.73 ERA) in the opener of a three-game run in the Chicago White Sox. Former Cardinals manager Tony La Russa will start former Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (4-1, 1.55 ERA) in his first game against his former team.