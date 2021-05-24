ASI interrupts curfew cricket, now replay on mobile screens | Ludhiana News





Ludhiana: A rerun of the screaming match between an Assistant Under Superintendent (ASI) of the Dugri Police Department and some Sunday cricketers is running on social media. They accuse him of abusing them while threatening to hit their head with their own bat.

When the video reached Sachin Gupta, co-commissioner of police (nationwide), he marked an investigation of the additional deputy commissioner of police (I) and requested an action report. It has become known that ASI Balwinder Singh was on patrol in the area when he saw this pair of twenty cricketers on the ground at Phase-II’s Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) telephone exchange, Urban Estate, Dugri, during weekend curfews . The ASI squad of three went up to them and objected to their presence outside.

ASI Balwinder Singh said: “Of those more than 20 men on the ground, none wore a mask. When I objected, they started misbehaving with us uniformed officers. They wondered why there were three officers in one car. ., and if the rule of social distance didn’t apply to us. This turned me on and I got angry. ”

In the video, the men see that the cop immediately started abusing them when they reached the ground, and even when they asked him to be polite, he kept arguing. The video also captures ASI Balwinder Singh saying, “I’ll hit your head with your own bat.” He is also said to have tried to grab the cell phone on which this video was recorded.

When contacted, ADCP Teja said Dugri police had registered a case in this case against some unidentified people under Sections 188 (Defying Officials Orders) and 269 (Negligent Act likely to Spread a Dangerous Illness) of the Indian Penal Code). However, the police did not receive a warning or faced any action.

Co-commissioner of police (nationwide) Sachin Gupta said: “I had asked ADCP-I Jaskiranjit Singh Teja to investigate the matter in an unbiased manner. I will have it checked on Monday.” FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail







