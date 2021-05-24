Michigan state are back in 2021, but who knows what they will look like?

We talked about uncertainty about offense and defense, albeit with coaching stability, and wondered out loud how we kicked the guys in East Lansing into gear. (There was also a Tom Izzo clickbait head that was / chefkiss; good job, Thump.)

In our nontraditional approach to this year’s Potluck slate (sorry I did), now just rolled over to the schematic, and like the topic itself, this one too is shrouded in mystery.

Food: We all scream … just for the crippling insecurity, boredom, and meaninglessness of it all, really.

This was supposed to be a great day. We have a fight about ice cream in Penn State and Madison and Michigan State, everyone goes home angry, it’s a great time.

Turns out the MSU Dairy Store paused his operations in September 2020. Will it be back this fall? I assume so, but who knows at this point.

Nobody said Michigan State Friday would be fun, it feels very Dantonian to be bitter for a while. So writers:

1. Your favorite creamery and / or ice cream? Bonus points for an adjacent Michigan state answer.

2. Give us a restaurant or something you lost from COVID in the past year.

3. Tell me something good about your life. We tried #CelebrateTheState (only coffee and cherries but whatever), now let’s #CelebrateUs.

Beige: There is a place called Ozzies near me that serves Hersheys brand ice cream. It’s an extremely underrated brand, and it honestly might be the best ice cream out there right now.

In the past year I lost the opportunity to go to this amazing bakery to pick up giant slices of expensive cake. Of course you can still go, but you have to order ahead and schedule a pick-up time, which will put you in the quotes. It’s only lost because I’m lazy.

A good thing in my life is that I got engaged on vacation last week. Yes! Send checks / gifts to me if you want.

Kind of: I am a simple man and will always accept DQ products. That Babcock Hall Dairy Store can hold its own with Penn States creamery.

COVID took me a weekly pub quiz / bullshit session which was always a good time to unbox.

But it is summer, I continue to have paid work, and the household got a dog. You won’t hear me complain too much.

HWAHSQB: The Chinese eatery in the mall with the openly hostile employees that closed surprisingly well due to COVID, just like Taco Johns. Those aren’t terrible losses, but they were places where I occasionally ate.

I’ve lost 35 # since COVID became a thing that happened and I was able to quit chemo after five years of treatments, so those are things that are good.

Unlike Kind of, you’re going to hear me complain because for whatever unknown reason, I’m still an Illinois fan and we can’t have fun stuff.

MNW: I am a huge fan of Nelsons in Stillwater (and now the Mac / Groveland / Highland area of ​​St. Paul). Nothing fancy, just a metric fuckton ice cream for very little money.

Since about 75% of my dissertation is written in Caffetto and several breweries that are open from Sunday to 11pm around the Twin Cities, I lost a decent deal, which was frustrating to my productivity. I also lost any leftover feeling that I was in shape and an afterthought I had reading bartrivia to continue that story.

Good things? Got a job on a P6, R1 (you sunk my battleship!) Setting up next fall. That’s pretty neat.

Please tell us your good news in the comments. God knows we can use it.

Football: This is … it is a schedule?

Crossovers with Northwestern, Nebraska and Purdue present a real grab bag of Who the fuck know? for Sparty, while the non-conference trip to the Coral Gardens ACC team looks real. Close your eyes and think of England moment.

As usual, folks:

1. How will Sparty end in 2021? Show your work.

2. Give me the ACC team you want your school to play at home and at home.

Beige: MSU was better than I expected last year, but they still weren’t good. And it’s probably not going to get much better.

Luckily for them, they donned two total scrubs and Purdue in their crossovers. Guess they lose from every school the undersized college football fan has heard of and cause a semi-upset. I see them at 5-7.

I would like to see Wisconsin get a house and a house at Appalachian State, so I’m going to count them as ACC because they are in North Carolina and often play ACC teams and sometimes beat them.

Kind ofOne road win and a Michigan / PSU home split should be enough to get 6-6 and a bowl. I drove through one and had them on 5-7 and another on 6-6. The floor has to be four wins (right?) And the ceiling appears to be about eight. My most confident prediction is that the season opener with NW will be sloppy.

UW has many half-assed connections with ACC schools. Chryst used to be in Pitt; NC states Doeren was assistant at UW; Hornibrook transferred to Miami; Tony Bennett at UVa, etc. They currently have home and home scheduling with Pitt about 5 years from now, and Va. Tech in about 10 years.

Certainly. Fine.

HWAHSQB: I don’t think four wins should be the floor. I’m just not sure if they will be ready to move on that soon. I think they probably get to 4-8, but I think 3-9 is more likely than 5-7. I say they win YSU and WKU and split the rugters, Nebraska, PU and Maryland games and I don’t think they are close to the rest.

Obviously, I would like Illinois to plant a house and a house near Syracuse. Nike gave Syracuse the old Illinois uniforms, so turn down the TV and pretend the winning team is Illinois. Dino Babers seems like a great guy too, and there’s no better way to be good than planning conference games against Illinois. There’s been a shocking amount of times Illinois has planned non-conference foes for football, and they end up being their best teams in decades.

MNW: Youngstown and some pretty dying Western Kentucky are the two wins I feel comfortable writing with in pen.

The rest?

I mean, probably pen in Northwestern, since fuck me, but you also have Maryland and Rutgers teams finally just striving for quiet competence, along with a Purdue team that … I mean, who knows? I’ll put down two wins as the floor, give Sparty some of the non-OSU, PSU, and Miami Fluoride games, and say they get 5-7. But you could get me to 6-6.

What worries me about this team is the quarterback situation (duh), especially since I can see that Anthony Russo is kind of a Danny OBrien-to-Wisconsin situation. Maybe I don’t give the Sparty coach enough credit.

Northwestern plays Duke about 15 times in the following 12 non-conference schedules. Don’t bother checking that math or thinking too hard about it. I detest it.

Of the remaining ACC teams playing for the non-conference, I liked the Boston College short series we were on for a while and wouldn’t mind doing anything similar Wake Forest. Georgia Tech now too, as they are pretty worthless.

Other than that, give me Our lady.

