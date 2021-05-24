Boys Tennis: No. 1 Newark Academy beats No. 2 Delbarton for the second time in Bryan Bennett Inv. final (PHOTOS)

Nicolas Kotzen had lost to Michael Zheng six times since the beginning of 2020 according to the results on UTR without winning himself.

That changed on Sunday afternoon when Kotzen beat Zheng in the first singles and Newark Academy, No. 1 in the NJ.com, helped to a 4-1 team win over No. 2 Delbarton in the final round of the Bryan Bennett Invitational at Delbarton. It is the second time that the Minutemen (17-0) beat the Green Wave (18-2) this season.

Kotzen beat Zheng 6-3, 6-3 in a battle of blue-chip recruits. Ironically, earlier this month, Zheng also won with the same score on May 2. Zheng is ranked # 2 in New Jersey in the 2022 class according to the Tennis Recruiting Network, while Kotzen is # 3.

Nick played well and he might have done his best. He didn’t play very well the first time, and he certainly played well today, said Newark Academy head coach Lou Scerra. I am proud of him and proud of all the boys. Delbarton is a fantastic team. We were happy to come to their tournament. Its stiff competition. We were excited to come out with the win.

This time, Kotzen was prepared both mentally and physically.

After losing to him a few times, especially with multiple match points, this time I felt like I was thinking pretty clearly. I was hungry to finally beat him, especially after losing to him at the NA Invitational, Kotzen said. I had a good day. I know he didn’t play his best tennis, but I did what I had to do, both physically and mentally. I have implemented my plan.

Kotzen also had an improved backhand shot to his arsenal.

I’ve improved my backup a lot lately, Kotzen said. I trained in Las Vegas for a few days and that helped me a lot. My backhand used to be my weakness, but now it’s one of my strengths. My service was pretty great today too.

Two lanes behind, Josh Mandelbaum recorded a three-set, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, win for Newark Academy over Nicholas Gritz. Mandelbaums’ triumph was the decisive third point in the after for the Minutemen. Mandelbaum cruised in the third set and played aggressively as he did in the first set.

It was heavy. I just tried to get past what happened in the second set and go back to what worked in the first, Mandelbaum said. The second set I played further behind the baseline and tried to go for the winner. It did not work. In the first set I stopped him and went in. I went over that with the coach between the second and third set.

Newark Academy also won in the first doubles when the duo of Saif Prabhu and Andrew Zabelo teamed up with Sam Walsh and Will Robinson, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2. The first set lasted about two hours. Minutemens second doubles Andrew Kotzen and Ethan Polen also won 6-3, 6-0 against Christian Lalin and Cameron Scarpati. For Zabelo, it was his fourth game of the season, third in the first doubles, as he continues to work on an injury. Zabelo, who also wins third baseball this season, played second-year baseball in 2019 as a sophomore.

He’s back from an injury. He’s not quite 100% yet, but hell continues to play some doubles challenge matches, Scerra said. He traditionally chooses a player, but he played well today.

Delbarton’s run came on the second basehit when John Walentowicz defeated Sam Goidel 6-2, 6-1.

For the start of the season as a team, we came up with a number of goals, and winning the NA Invitational and the Bryan Bennett Tournament were two, Kotzen said. To beat them again and beat Michael here, it’s huge. They are a very good team with a lot of good players. Our team is very happy.

With many teams opting out of the state tournament, the non-public A and B sections were dropped by the NJSIAA this week, and instead there will be only North Jersey, private and South Jersey, private . Therefore, Newark Academy and Delbarton were grouped into the same section, meaning that either the Minutemen or Green Wave won will play in the group championships and / or the Tournament of Champions in Mercer County Park. Delbarton is normally in private A, while Newark Academy is normally in private B.

Coaches fought hard at the recent seeding rally in Robbinsville, but to no avail. Nonetheless, the top two teams in the state have the chance to face each other one more time in the section final on June 1.

Assuming we get there, we know they are a really good team, and we should be ready and getting ready in eight days, Scerra said. When we get there, we have to play our best game and whatever happens happens. They have great singles and talented doubles players. We would just get better ourselves and we will have our work cut out for us. Our plan is to play them again next Tuesday.

As always, report scores to njschoolsports.com. Thank you for relying on us for the journalism you can rely on. Please consider supporting NJ.com right away subscription.

Please contact Chris Nalwasky at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @BuienRadarNL.