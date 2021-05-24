Color of Hockey: Maharaj has come a long way to become Ducks goalkeeper coach

Sudarshan Maharaj was a young boy from Trinidad when he fell in love with hockey after his family traded their warm Caribbean island home for Toronto’s wintry coolness in search of a better life.

He attended his first NHL game at Maple Leaf Gardens and stood by the low glass with wide eyes to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs skate briskly through their pre-game warm-up.

As the players left the ice, someone threw Maharaj a puck, a moment that turned out to be a revelation and kismet.

Today Maharaj, who is of Indian descent, is the goalkeeping coach of the Anaheim Ducks. The Toronto player who threw the puck was Bruce Boudreau, who later became Maharaj’s boss when he coached Anaheim from 2011-16.

“I told Bruce that story,” Maharaj said. “He was shocked that I remembered. It was an absolutely amazing moment. It certainly resonated with me for years, although I don’t know what happened to that puck.”

Maharaj has been testing goalkeepers in Anaheim since August 2016, after joining the Ducks in 2013-14 as a goalkeeper consultant. He coached the goalkeeper John Gibson during his NHL career and most of his minor league career.

In 16 years as a coach, Maharaj has also collaborated Frederik Andersen, Anton Khudobin, Kevin Weekes, Al Montoya, Rick DiPietro, Martin Biron and Dwayne Roloson.

“He was a godsend to me,” said Weekes, an NHL Network analyst who gives Maharaj credit for transforming his style of play from a stand-up, reflex play to more of a butterfly style through off-season training. “I then said to ‘Sudsie’, ‘So far you are good or better than any NHL coach I had.’ ”

Sudarshan’s hockey story “Sudsie” Maharaj is an unconventional tale of immigration, opportunity, prejudice and persistence.

Maharaj’s family emigrated from Trinidad to Toronto in the 1970s when he was about eight years old. His father got a job at a car dealership and worked his way up from washing cars to selling them.

Hockey helped the family adjust to their new country. Maharaj eagerly accepted the invitation from neighborhood children to play street hockey with them.

Like most Canadians, Maharaj’s household gathered around TV on Saturday nights to watch “Hockey Night in Canada.”

When Maharaj started playing hockey, his older brother, then a big fan of Maple Leafs goalkeeper Bernie Parent, sent his younger brother to the net.

“I loved it and played there for the rest of my life,” said Maharaj. “The mask and the gear, and I just loved the position.”

Maharaj got good enough to play at the University of Wisconsin for a short while before moving on to York University in Toronto. After NHL teams showed no interest in him after his collegiate career, Maharaj picked up his pads and went to Sweden, where he played professionally from 1985-91.

Racist taunts and animosity on and off the ice accompanied Maharaj on his hockey trip, and Sweden was no exception. There someone set his car on fire with a Molotov cocktail.

“One of the young boys didn’t like the color of my skin, that I was in town and who I was hanging out with and stuff,” he said. “Names were thrown at different points on the ice, in front of the net, during scrums and things like that.”

He said he refused to be put off by racism because “you can’t let it get in the way of your ultimate goal, because if you do, they win in the end.”

Maharaj retired as a player in 1991 at the age of 27 and returned to York University to finish his studies of English and physical education. Around the same time, the university’s goalkeeper coach left and Maharaj was asked to fill the vacancy.

A career was born.

He began coaching goalkeepers while working as a teacher to high-risk teens in the Toronto area. Maharaj’s work caught the attention of DiPietro and the islanders hired him as goalkeeper coach from 2003-2006 and goalkeeper consultant from 2009-12.

Anaheim hired Maharaj in 2013-2014 as a consultant to its American Hockey League affiliate, which was then in Norfolk, Virginia. There he started working with Gibson and Andersen, who now plays for the Maple Leafs.

Boudreau, now an analyst at the NHL Network, said Gibson has benefited from having had Maharaj for almost his entire professional career.

“‘Gibby’ had a lot of faith in him and he turned out to be a great, great goalkeeper,” said Boudreau. “So when it came time for ‘Gibby’ to become a full-time NHL player, it only made sense that ‘Sudsie’ was the man who was his coach, because that was the man he trusted.”

Maharaj attributes his longevity as a coach to naivety that helped him overcome obstacles, including one time in a letter of rejection from a coaching job in the Ontario Hockey League that he was not qualified and would likely never qualify for the position.

“It’s one of those things where you just have to keep your head bowed and run ahead of that old saying, ‘You don’t look at the hurdles, you like the finish,” he said. I was looking for the finish line, but I certainly didn’t see as many obstacles as there were. It was certainly helpful. It kept me from getting angry all the time and from accepting or feeling that. ‘You know what? This will not work. It’s not going to happen. ‘ ‘

Now, 16 years later, Maharaj is considered one of the best goalkeeper coaches in the best hockey league in the world.

“I feel like I’m still learning, still trying to figure things out and the position has changed so much over the years,” he said. “I am happy in that position as long as I have good keepers and more importantly, good people to work with.”