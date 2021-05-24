Grizzlies disrupted Jazz in Game 1 of the first round series





The Memphis Grizzlies were not intimidated as the youngest team in the NBA playoffs. The Utah Jazz, which held the NBA’s best record, found out by testing them on Sunday. Donovan Mitchell tried to screw up Kyle Anderson from the sidelines, Anderson smiled back and the two had to be separated. Dillon Brooks and Mike Conley exchanged words in the first quarter, and Brooks even got a score blast in the third quarter. As the Jazz got close in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies traded scrappy play for guts and composure. Brooks escaped from the defense for a rolling lay-up with 3.4 seconds to go. The No. 8 seeded Grizzlies brought a fight to Salt Lake City and did not go back on their way to a 112-109 victory over the No. 1 seed of the Western Conference. Brooks and Morant star in playoff debuts Brooks fed on the exciting Conley before venting his anger on the Vivant Arena crowd. He deflated the Jazz with 14 points for the third quarter and timely baskets that set him on fire along with the Grizzlies bench. Ja Morant saved his best for last with 10 points in the fourth quarter. When Rudy Gobert made a mistake with 4:25 left, Morant attacked the rim and scored six late runs while the Grizzlies held their own despite Bojan Bogdanovic leading a Jazz comebak. Brooks finished with 31 points. Morant had 26 points. It was a playoff welcome that the duo were waiting for and both delivered. Building suspense Mitchell was a late scratch with a sprained ankle, but he had the Grizzlies’ motivation with his second-quarter exchange with Anderson. The Grizzlies were down 34-21 at the time, but Anderson remained excited from the sidelines to cheer on his teammates. The Grizzlies finished half on a 28-9 run and were not behind. Bane’s buzzing triple pointer turned on the bank as they had nine points for the fourth quarter to offset a quiet three-quarters. Rather than being overwhelmed by over 13,000 fans in attendance, the Grizzlies fed the crowd and pacified them with gritty play and calm. Defense leads Anderson set a franchise record with six steals, including five at halftime. The Grizzlies forced 16 turnovers and kept the Jazz, the NBA’s leader in 3-pointers made and attempted, to shoot just 12 threes and 25.5%. Rather than looking tired from playing just 48 hours earlier to get into the playoffs, they were the aggressor as the Jazz found few easy-going looks. The Grizzlies have now won eight of their last nine games. They were huge underdogs that got into the series, but by stealing Game 1, they showed they were not satisfied just to be there. They are willing to fight and take streaks rather than earn them by defeating. You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter (@Evan_B) or by email at [email protected]







