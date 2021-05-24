Afghanistan Cricket Board is keen to host Pakistan for limited overs series in UAE, says PCB source

Karachi: The Afghanistan Cricket Board is keen to host Pakistan for a white-ball series in the United Arab Emirates in August-September.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have often met in ICC and Asian Cricket Council events but have never played a high level bilateral series, although Afghanistan has sent their team to Pakistan several times to play against the A teams.

A source in the Pakistani board said the two boards had opened talks on the planned series, which would include three one-day internationals and three T20 games in Abu Dhabi or Dubai.

“The Afghanistan administration is keen to have the series for the T20 World Cup in October,” the source said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had also asked the PCB to host a bilateral series with Afghanistan when senior Afghan players, including Mohammed Nabi, met him in January this year.

The Afghan players had asked the Pakistani Prime Minister to do something and start a good bilateral series between the two countries at a high level.

The source said the PCB was looking into the possibility of playing the series when the team returns from the West Indies in August.

“The plan is for the Pakistan team to make a stopover in the UAE and play the series in August, as the Indian cricket board is also likely to host the remaining matches of the unfinished Indian Premier League in the UAE sometime in September-October. .

“And a number of Afghan players, including their captain, Rashid Khan, Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rehman and a few others, are participating in the IPL for different teams,” the source said.

He said the PCB wanted the series in August as they also had to host England at home for the World Cup T20.