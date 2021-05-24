Ball eagerly to start Arkansas football career

It was one of the biggest weekends of Arkansas defensive tackle, signing Cameron Balls’ young life and the former Atlanta (GA) Tri-Cities star is all about that.

Ball (6-5, 300) graduated Saturday, after which he and his family took the drive to Fayetteville on Sunday to begin his college career.

It still hasn’t hit me, Ball said. It’s surreal and bittersweet. It’s a new chapter in my life and I’m ready to get started.

Ball has spent the off season preparing both physically and mentally to become a college athlete.

There are ways to prepare for that kind of workout, but I think the most important thing is to go in with the right mindset, a way you can do if you do it right and work hard at it, Ball said.

I trained with my defense line coach and I have a small weight room in my house. I’ve lifted weights and just got into a ton of conditioning. I think that’s really what preparing for college is all about, getting in the best shape possible.

Ball chose Arkansas over Florida State, Arizona State, Illinois, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Missouri, Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, and others.

One of the reasons he cited is that the Arkansas coaches were aware of possible playing time.

You had all those coaches lie to you and say you can come in and start right away, but the Arkansas coaches really kept it with me and that’s why I chose Arkansas, Ball said. They were up front with me saying it was going to be a dog fight and a competition.

They have told me that I am ready to play early, but it is a game for everyone. That’s what I like is competition. Everything I’ve gotten in my life I’ve earned. That’s the way it will be with Arkansas game time.

Ball also believes Arkansas is on an upward trend under sophomore head coach Sam Pittman.

I feel like we’re heading in the right direction, Ball said. There are always things you can work on, things that we can improve at.

But I feel like adding to this class and with Coach Pittman the train will just keep rolling. It’s only from here.

Ball signed with Arkansas in December, despite never setting foot on campus.

But he received an unofficial visit a few months ago.

I visited alone in March, Ball said. My first impression is that it was very different from Atlanta. You don’t see many tall buildings, just a lot of trees and fields and grass.

That’s another reason I wanted to go to Arkansas, just change the scenery, experience new things, and meet new people.

A consensus 3-star prospect pere ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals, Ball played in six games as a senior and made 42 tackles with six tackles for lost distance and four sacks.

He also broke three passes, recovered two fumbles and forced one fumble, then scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery and return to the Florida-Georgia All-Star game.

Arkansas freshman quarterback Lucas Coley led a text group that enabled the players to get to know and recruit each other better.

When I first got the offer in Arkansas, Lucas Coley put me in a group chat of people who were committed and about to engage, Ball said. I just bonded with all those guys and it will stay that way for the next four or five years.