High School Sports: Le Mars boys tennis conquers qualifying banner, falls in quarterfinals (24-5-21)

(Photo contributed) Above is the Le Mars Community boys’ tennis team with their national qualifying flag after winning a close 5-4 fight against Denison-Schleswig in the substate round on Saturday. It is the 11th state tournament in school history for the Bulldogs and their fifth in the last six seasons of the competition. Team members include: (From left) Coach Tracy Wingert, Coach Greer Milledge, Coach Alex Struck, Jaxon Baumgartner, Ryan Brown, Kaden Wingert, Matt Ahlers, Michael Meis, Kade Calhoun, Kutter Wright.

DENISON The Le Mars boys tennis team has accomplished something they’ve been pretty good at over the years and that’s making the state tournament. After a hard-fought 5-4 win over Denison-Schleswig on Saturday, the Bulldogs captured another qualifying banner, their 11th overall and fifth in the last six seasons of the competition.

Saturday was quite a tennis day, Le Mars head coach Alex Struck said after a long day that included not only the bottom but also the first round of the state.

It was a fierce battle in the state round as both teams managed to take three singles wins and it came down to the doubles matches to decide a winner, perhaps no surprise considering how close the teams were to the Monarchs No. and the Bulldogs No. 10.

In singles, Colin Reis won the number 1 singles match for the Monarchs 6-2, 6-3 against Kaden Wingert.

Le Mars took the next two singles matches in closely contested sets. The No. 2 game was a 6-4, 7-5 win for Matt Ahlers over Harrison Dahm.

Matt Ahlers played his best game of the season, taking a number two win in singles against an excellent opponent in Denison, Struck said. Matt has grown tremendously since our game against Storm Lake last Saturday. He reflected on his game a bit, identified areas he could focus on, and put a lot of time and hard work into the past week. He performed for our team.

At number 3, Michael Meis dropped the first set 6-2, but came back to win the second 7-5. In the decisive third, he closed Adalfo Vargas 6-0.

Michael Meis also played his best game of the season against Denison in the varsity three position, coming back on set and 1-4 behind in the second set, Struck said. He flipped a switch and found another level in his play and mental strength. He has won 12 of the last 13 games. As a sophomore, this is his first season playing varsity tennis due to the canceled season last year, and today he showed poise and maturity that not many sophomores possess.

The Monarchs leveled things up with their number 4 when Carson Seuntjens won two of three sets against Jaxon Baumgartner, all of which finished 6-2.

Le Mars won at number 5 when Ryan Brown had one of the easiest games of the day, 6-0, 6-2 over Isaac Leinen.

Le Mars had a chance of a 4-2 lead by getting into the doubles, while Kutter Wright went up with a 6-0 win in the first over Braden Curnyn, but the Monarch fought back to take the second 6-3 and eventually won the third with the same score.

Kutter Wright played our sixth place for the first time all year today, Struck said. He suffered a heavy loss of three sets. I’m incredibly proud of how he played after everything he’s been through this year. He had a serious injury in the winter months while playing hockey, and he wasn’t sure he would be able to play at all this year. He faced some setbacks in his recovery process but continued to fight through it with a positive attitude to eventually put himself in this position.

Le Mars had their backs to the wall after Reis and Dahm won a 6-0, 6-3, doubles match against Ahlers and Meis, but Le Mars wasn’t quite done yet. Wingert and Kade Calhoun took a 6-4, 6-1 win over Vargas and Seuntjens, while Baumgartner and Brown finished the win by beating Leinen and Wyatt Johnson 6-3, 6-1.

Kaden Wingert and Kade Calhoun took a huge victory over number two in the doubles 6-4, 6-1. Wingert reacted great after a heavy loss in singles, said Struck. Jaxon Baumgartner and Ryan Brown accounted for three double wins 6-3, 6-1. This was the last game against Denison, the teams played a 4-4 draw, so all eyes were on these two. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way – they are always calm, cool and collected. They’re a pair that I can count on in doubles every encounter.

After a brief rest, the team started their state tournament by taking on rival Spencer, the only team to beat them in a regular season match in what was a 6-3 final.

The Tigers had defeated Kuemper Catholic in their substitute game, 5-2 earlier in the day.

The state quarter-finals played out similarly to the substate battle for the Bulldogs, with each team winning three singles. However, the No. 7 Tigers were victorious with a 5-4 score by winning two of the three double plays.

The Bulldogs won the top three singles matches, but dropped the bottom three. Earning the first win was Wingert at number 1 with a 6-1, 6-0 score over Charlie Steele. Ahlers claimed the number 2 spot with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Sam Feldmann, while Michael Meis won with identical scores over Jackson Dewitt.

Kaden Wingert took his 17th singles victory of the year and Ahlers and Meis both continued to play their best tennis of the year, with wins in singles, Struck said. Both Ahlers and Meis lost to Spencer the first time. I am so proud of these two and how they performed.

Two of the three losses went to a third set. At number 4, Baumgartner dropped the first set 6-1, but fought back for a 7-5 win in the second. His opponent, Landon Ellis, got the decisive third set 6-2.

Brown won the first set 6-3 against his opponent Riley DeWitt before dropping one with the same score. DeWitt pulled away for a 6-1 win in the third.

They both had some of the longest gatherings I’ve seen all year, Struck said. Jaxon was 2-3 in the second set serving when he developed severe cramps. He fought through the cramp for the rest of the match. Brown ends year 11-2 in singles, while Jaxon finishes year 10-3 in singles.

Wright dropped his match 6-0, 6-1 to Owen Kierscht at number 6.

All doubles matches were tight.

Le Mars took their only win at No. 3 when Baumgartner and Brown won 6-2 and 7-6 with a 7-3 tiebreaker.

At number 1, Ahlers and Meis played against Steele and Feldmann, with both sides achieving a 7-5 victory. In the third set, the Spencer duo outlasted their opponent in a marathon of a match and won the third set 7-6 with an 8-6 tiebreaker.

Wingert and Calhoun won the first set of their doubles 6-2 before losing the next two by matching 6-4 scores against DeWitt and Ellis.

My heart breaks for our boys because they gave everything they had today, Struck said. A loss like this stings. The Spencer dual was nearly five hours long, in muggy, hot weather, and after playing a long dual against Denison in the morning. Getting so close to one of the last four tennis teams is a testament to the work this team has been doing from March 16. Although we just missed our last four goals, I couldn’t be more proud of the guys in this program.

Le Mars closed their season 12-2 and both losses come to Spencer, who advances to the state semi-finals.

As Wingert, Baumgartner, Brown and Wright graduate, the future still looks bright for the Bulldogs as they will still return some varsity experience and will call upon a JV group that remained undefeated for the roster this spring of next year.