Ramblings Fantasy Hockey Prospects / Post-Mortems on Players in St. Louis and Washington (May 24) – DobberHockey

This all starts with the fantasy Outlook report which is scheduled for release on July 10, five weeks later than normal years. The Fantasy guide release date is August 14, two weeks later than usual, but since free agency opens this year on July 28 instead of July 1, that's a pretty quick turnaround. We won't even have a clear idea about team rosters until August 6th or so.

The scrappy Preds don’t get put down easily. It’s strange that a scrappy team trumps a scrappier team, isn’t it? I mean, Rod Brind’Amour’s team is losing hardworking overtime. Who had been drinking?

The Junkyard Dogs line from Erik Haula, Jarnkrok Street and Nick Cousins really come together at the right time for the Preds. From a fantasy standpoint, you see what you get here: Haula ‘could’ be a 50-point player if he ever stayed healthy. But we can’t count on him for that. Cousins ​​is a solid 30 point player and that’s unlikely to change. Jarnkrok is ready for his first season of 45 points, and would have had it twice now if there were no pandemics and scheme reductions. However, at this point in his career, it’s hard to imagine him surpassing that number by much.

The line of fantasy interest for Nashville is right now Luke Kunin with Mikael Granlund and Eeli Tolvanen. I’m not sure how long Tolvanen will be part of that line, as he seemed to be holding hands with Victor Arvidsson, who is injured. But Kunin and Granlund certainly work well together and both players tried to find their way in the first half. But in the last 23 games plus four playoff games, Granlund has 18 points (or about two points for every three games). Kunin has posted similar numbers, with 16 points in his last 25 regular season and playoff games. Granlund is again a UFA this summer.

Brett Fish led both teams in Ice Age in that double OT match he played 39:51. With Jaccob Slavin still on the sidelines, Pesce is leaned heavily.

After two big wins at the start of the series, Alex Nedeljkovic has now fallen twice in a row in double overtime. Enough to shake things up and set things up Petr Mrazek in? Ned gave up 97 shots in those two 2OT games and gave up nine. Overall, he has a playoff SV% of 0.928. I tell him to drive another game.

The Avs continue. That’s the problem with drafting players from such a great team in a playoff pool that they are going to play minimal games. In round 1, you only get out four games.

St. Louis post-mortem

First, it was great to see Vladimir Tarasenko finally its mojo. His two targets were elite sniper targets, as if the first got the monkey off its back and the second would have been the start of the opening of floodgates had it not been their last match. Remember, he only had four goals in 27 games leading up to Sunday when he returned from shoulder surgery. It takes a while to regain the power and timing, and it’s great to see him go to off-season training with a personal high level.

Robert Thomas also took a while to recover from his return from injury, scoring only four points in 12 regular season games after returning. But he had three assists in four playoff games and was more than 17 minutes in Ice Age on Sunday. That’s his highest Ice Age since returning from injury (in fact, he had never hit 16 minutes in the previous 15 games.

The best playoff producer on the Blues was a 3-point tie in four games: Thomas and Ryan O’Reilly.

Jaden Schwartz was third of attackers in Ice Age, but was useless in four games. In two of his last three seasons, his 82 game score was 43 points. In the other season that was 66 points. Which version will we see next year? Forecasting drivers like me would probably go somewhere in the middle. The coward is a way out. I suspect it will be black or white here, not a gray area. Either he gets 65+ or gets a low 40. But the “cowards way out” is probably the right call at the pull table in the fall. If you choose him as a 55-point player, it means you either get a good player who exceeded expectations by 10 points, or a bad one, but he was only 10 points short.

Mike Hoffman probably played his last game with St. Louis. He’s a UFA in the summer and given the Ice Age dip, the healthy crab and his treatment in general, I don’t see he wants to stay and I don’t see St. Louis wants to keep him. He had 15 points in 16 games after his last healthy scratch, and he did it with about 2:30 pm ice age per game. This was after his two most productive seasons in the NHL. I think if he is to accept a salary less than or equal to his current $ 4 million, he will not be short of suitors.

Jordan Binnington. Since that miracle cup and season round, his numbers have been those of a very good back-up. A 0.910 SV% over 92 regular season games and 0.870 SV% over nine playoff games (and zero playoff wins since holding the cup). Since signing that six-year contract extension, Binnington is 9-12-5, 2.76 GAA, 0.909 SV% and only 37.0 QS%. Plus a 1.15 GSAA (goals saved above average). The Blues ventured that by contracting him early, they would make savings. What if he led them two laps into the postseason? But that roll of the dice exploded in their faces. Winnington indeed: now we have to turn the last n with the t in that nickname.

Washington post-mortem

The Caps surpassed the Bruins 41-19 on Sunday, but still lost 3-1.

Ilya Samsonov had a great start, but lost in OT. And he lost it this way:

Which led to this:

And after that he was no longer the same. The two starts since that goal were BRU and TAL. All in all, a forgettable season for the 24-year-old. And Vitek Vanecek is still in full discussion about the starter of Caps. Next season will be interesting.

Nicklas Backstrom got a break late in the season for a game. It didn’t do him any good, as he only had one run in the five playoff games. A great season marred by scoring just three points in his last 10 games. The 33-year-old should still be good for at least 0.90 points per competition season.

Anthony Mantha: six points in six games after joining Washington. Four points in 13 games thereafter, including two in the playoffs. Steve Yzerman may have committed a highway heist, but let’s see how things shake up next season.

Daniel Leap should have been used more. Scratching him was a mistake and I think he should have seen more ice age than the 10 minutes he got. Despite only playing three games, he was fifth on the team in SOG (including four on Sundays), and he was one of the few players on the team who wasn’t a downer in the series. They had ramped up his Ice Age as the season progressed, until he averaged over 13 minutes per game in the last quarter. He had 12 points in his last 22 games in the regular season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov had three points in his last nine regular season and playoff games, setting a terrible season for him and his fantasy owners. The most worrying thing about Kuznetsov is the trend with his average points per game: 1.05 in 2017-18 and then 0.95, 0.83, 0.71 this season. That’s a pretty steady decline. He just turned 29 last week and shouldn’t be slowing down at this stage in his career, but here we are.

Mike Reilly has grown into a fanciful defender. The 27-year-old finished the season with zero goals, but 27 assists in 55 games. Add two assists in five playoff games (both on Sundays). He has 10 points in 20 games since joining the Bruins. This summer he is a UFA. Pay attention to where he draws and for how much. Especially if he continues to contribute to these play-offs. Its ice age per quarter this year: 5:30 pm, 6:52 pm, 7:53 pm, 8:58 pm. This suggests that the coaches like what they see and gain confidence to put it outside of it. The nice statistics suggest luck wasn’t a factor, although his secondary assists were a bit high at 70.4%.

Top 5 goalkeepers by SV% so far:

Worst goalkeeper of the play-offs to date, with SV%: Sergei Bobrovsky 0.841. A close second? Chris Driedger 0.871. But that’s probably going to happen when you face the most powerful attack in the league.

The Oilers led 4-1 with about eight minutes to go. The Jets scored. Two or three minutes later this happened:

Wow. And before you start talking about it Connor McDavid because he has to “escape” from Edmonton, he is a major reason why that equalizing even happened. McDavid, who had been snaked in the first two games, collected three points. Just as Leon Draisaitl.

It was interesting to note that Jesse Puljujarvi played 21:55 in the game (that went nine minutes past regulation). He really came this year. Kailer Yamamoto only played 12:24 and played on a depth line, while Ryan McLeod was on a score line (with RNH) and saw almost 15 minutes. McLeod has only one point in 13 regular season and playoff games.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is happy Nik Ehlers is back. Ehlers scored twice, including the OT winner, and Dubois assisted on both. Dubois was pointless in 11 games on Sunday.

See you next Monday.