Eight months on Telford’s TV millionaire, Don reflects on life after a major win
Since then, Don has given away 70 percent of his profits to members of his family and deposited it on an RV, as well as a series of home improvements.
While he has yet to realize his dreams of traveling the world with those plans postponed during the pandemic, he says his life got ‘exciting’ last month with the arrival of his two grandsons, Oliver and Dylan.
The 58-year-old, who also has a two-year-old granddaughter named Emily, said: “Dylan’s parents were visiting Newton Abbot in Devon just for a weekend when Dylan decided to show up seven weeks early and was born at the Princess Royal. Hospital at just 4lbs 13oz.
“It was wonderful and my wife was able to support our youngest daughter, Isabelle Dylan’s mother, for a while afterwards.”
He finally said goodbye to the students and staff of the school, where he has been teaching since 2013, when he retired in December.
He was a popular teacher and was overwhelmed with reports both when he won his million and when he retired.
He said he went back to his days of teaching to win the jackpot. He correctly answered the 15th and final question about the death of a famous pirate in 1718. The father of four, who has been married to his wife Debs, a nurse for 33 years, became the sixth champion in ITV’s 22-year history. .
The last question he answered correctly was, Which pirate died in 1718 in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina? He said he knew Blackbeard’s answer because he taught pirates to students at the Wakeman School in Shrewsbury, which has since closed and is now home to Shrewsbury Sixth Form College.
The past few months at work have been emotional for Don when he retired, but they were also among the most challenging.
“That was my hardest run ever, with the masks, social distance and Zoom classes,” he said.
Besides being no longer in the routine of his job, he says his life hasn’t changed much, he’s still at the same address in Telford, driving the same car, his beloved Nissan Juke.
But some travel in the future is still on the agenda.
“I’d love to do a safari vacation, go to America to spot whales and Australia to watch cricket,” he says.
One thing that certainly hasn’t changed is his love of table tennis, and his local club is restarting today after a hiatus of more than a year, with people urged to pick up a bat and join in.
“I’ve been playing since I was 16,” he said.
“They had table tennis in sixth grade that I went to and I spent time playing there. In free periods we played in the hall.
“In the second year of the sixth grade, we formed a league team and we won our division.”
He later joined the Lilleshall Table Tennis Center, which meets at the National Sports Center, and is now its Chairman.
It is now registered as a Table Tennis England (TTE) Premier Club and its members have big plans to turn it into a disabled sports center and attract top table tennis players.
Don said, “We have also had interest from TTE and the Vetts Society to make Lilleshall their main venue for regular weekend tournaments and our Vice President, Rod Lewis, has been in touch with his longtime table tennis friends in Asia who are visiting. Lilleshall with a view to holding residential training camps with people like the Chinese national team.
“Initially we will focus on the elderly and disabled with bat, chat and table tennis therapy using the latest specialized tables, of which Rod has already purchased three. We have custom made tables for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease. and cerebral palsy. “
He says the club is looking for new members of all ages and standards.
“It’s a really good sport to play,” added Don.
“It keeps a lot of people fit. When you play the game, you find yourself in this cocoon of concentration. It’s a great feeling of liberation.”
For more information about the club, search for Lilleshall Table Tennis Center on Facebook or call Don on 01952 416048.
The club meets on Mondays from 7pm to approximately 10pm, although the number is currently limited to 26.
People are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer and their own equipment if they have one, but equipment is available to borrow.
Social distance rules apply and tables are wiped clean after use.
