The British women’s golf season ends with the third round of the NCAA Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz After a breakthrough year that resulted in the program’s first NCAA Championship Finals since 1992, the Kentucky women’s golf team ended the season on Sunday and tied for 18th place in the national championship.

The top 15 teams and top nine individuals of a non-progressive team advanced to Monday’s final round of stroke play where an individual champion will be crowned and the top eight teams will advance to match play.

UK, which made it a habit to come from behind this spring, made another brave rally in the third round on Sunday at Grayhawk Golf Club (par 72, 6,337 yards) in Scottsdale, Arizona. However, the Wildcats were unable to finish a strong opening nine, finishing in 38-over-par, three spots and seven tricks behind the cut.

Freshmen Laney Frye also just missed one of the nine individual spots that went through. Two strokes behind with three holes to go, she birded No. 7, made a great par save from the bunker at No. 8 and made a 15-footer birdie at No. 9 for a three-person playoff to enforce for two. stains.

In a sudden death play-off on the par-5 18th, Frye crossed her drive down the right side of the fairway. She went for the green in two to try to lock up one of the two spots, but hit her 5-iron short and right, bouncing off the front of the green and back into the water hazard. Frye had a putt from 15 feet to save par and force a new hole, but he missed it well.

“I’m really proud of how strong they came out today,” said the UK head coach Golda Borst said. “We dug a pretty deep hole yesterday and it would take a lot to dig out there. We were on our way. I was very happy to see their fight today. With a young team you are sometimes not quite sure what is going to appear,” but I am proud. “

The season concludes with the Wildcats raising expectations for the program and laying a foundation for future success. The past two seasons include the best (last season) and third best (this season) scoring averages in school history, the first NCAA Championship Finals since 1992 this season and two team championships last season.

The group that has largely raised the bar over the past two seasons is expected to return in full in 2021-22. Jensen Castle who determined the average stroke in one season of the school last year Marissa Wenzler and Maria Villanueva Aperribay will all come back as juniors. Frye, leading the UK in this season’s average scoring and making the 2021 Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team, has just begun in Kentucky. And senior Rikke Svejgård Nielsen , the team captain and owner of 10 top 20 career rounds, is expected to use the NCAA’s additional year of COVID eligibility.

In other words, these Wildcats don’t expect to wait another 29 years to return to the NCAA Championship Finals. This same group hopes to be back in Scottsdale next year, where Grayhawk Golf Club will once again host the national championship.

“It’s a huge first step for this team to have this experience,” said Borst. “They are all very upset and very disappointed at the moment and it hurts. I think it hurts for all of us. Everyone woke up this morning and wanted to fight hard for us to play tomorrow and play another day here at this golf course. but it wasn’t meant to be We learned so much It’s exciting to know these five are coming back and next fall we have another strong player (Marta López Echevarría) with us that I think will really help. We’re just going to build on this. This was a strong wall to break through. “

Kentucky went back the all-important third round six shots and six places. With the last tee time of the day, several teams came back to the UK when the round started, and the Wildcats took advantage of it early.

Frye and Wenzler each birdied at number 11 in Kentucky, the second hole of the day, while Castle held out with five straight pars. Frye added birdies on 14 and 16 to get 1-under par and Castle birdied on 16 and 18 to put UK on the hunt.

When Kentucky made the turn, within a few shots, the Wildcats had moved all the way to a tie for 15th with a handful of teams.

But the back nine British bugaboo reared its ugly head all week. All five Wildcats bogeyed or worse at number 1, putting the Wildcats behind the cut line. Kentucky tried to respond with birdies from Frye at No. 2 and one from Castle at No. 3, but at the time UCLA, which finished in 15th place at 31-over par, was just ready for the day and a few shots ahead. the bow. .

The Wildcats couldn’t make up for the backlog and recorded a third round score of 296. The score of 8 over par was not only their best 18-hole round of the weekend, it is also the best in the UK’s six games in the NCAA Championship Finals. Kentucky’s 54-hole total this weekend was also his best in its national championship history.

“I was very proud of how they started,” said Borst. “I felt like we could build some momentum. The birdies just kept coming, which was great. I knew there was a hard one. The one I think played the hardest, so when I made the turn I was wondering how we would handle two, three, four and five. We needed some putts to drop on four to get that momentum back, but we didn’t. They were playing hard today. They really, really, and that’s all I’m asking is we stick to our process. “

With two rounds of even-par this weekend, including Sunday 72, Frye ended her freshman campaign with 13 rounds of par or better this season, the second most in program history and just one behind Leonie Bettel’s record of 14 seasons in 2018. 19.

Frye would, of course, trade that brand to play on Monday, which she almost forced herself into with six birdies in the third round. It looked like Frye was out of the picture after a double bogey on # 3 and a bogey on # 6, but she impressively went 2-under-par over the last three holes to force the play-off.

Borst said that Frye, who finished in 4-over-par overall and finished in 34th place, didn’t know where she was when she made the 5-meter link at number 9 to create the three-way logjam.

“I am very proud of her,” said Borst. “This was one that will hurt a little bit, but when she sits back and thinks about it, she’ll be proud of herself.”

Wenzler continued her strong game on Sunday with four birdies for a 1-over-par 73. The sophomore enjoyed a solid week overall with an 8-over-par 224. It was her best score with 54 holes since the final tournament. autumn and its second best 54 holes total of the 2020-21 season.

Villanueva Aperribay started this week with four rounds of par or better in her last six chances, but she couldn’t find one at Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course this week. With 79 in the third round, she finished 15-over-par, tied for 105th place.

Castle played her best wave of the weekend on the final round, giving the Wildcats key punches in their comeback attempt. She closed on Sunday with three birdies to reach a final round of 74, finishing in a tie for 111th at 16-over-par. Castle is now gearing up for the 2021 US Women’s Open, for which she qualified earlier this month.

Despite her hot performance in the NCAA Finals (she finished fifth at the NCAA Columbus Regional last week), Svejgård Nielsen could never get on track this week. With a 77 in the final round, the 2021 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year finished 19-over-par, tied for 118th place. It ended a series of four consecutive tournaments with a 54-hole low season.

The best national finish in the program remains fifth in the inaugural final of the NCAA Championship in 1986. The Wildcats competed in the national championship five times in a seven-season period from 1986 to 1992 under longtime national team manager Bettie Lou Evans, but had not been back since. .

Borst is hopeful that this will be the start of a similar run.

“I’m thrilled to build on this and really sit down and look at what we’ve learned and see what we can build on and continue next year,” said Borst.

