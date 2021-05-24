When Sachin Tendulkar advised Saeed Ajmal to ‘play cricket and have fun’ in a charity match





Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has spoken at length about the conversation he had with Sachin Tendulkar during the Rest of the World XI vs MCC in 2014. The only 50-over match between the two sides in London filled with legendary cricketers seven years ago was a bicentennial charity match. Saeed Ajmal remembered Sachin Tendulkar’s words when he told the spinner to enjoy it by having fun without taking it all too seriously. People like Saeed Ajmal, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Daniel Vettori and many other cricketers were part of the MCC XI. On the other hand, the Rest of the World had XI, led by Shane Warne, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Adam Gilchrist, Muttiah Muralitharan, and several others. In the end, the MCC XI emerged victorious when Aaron Finch’s unbeaten 181 helped them chase 297 in 45.5 overs with seven wickets left. Meanwhile, Saeed Ajmal revealed he was good at bowling and took four wickets in his first four overs. The 43-year-old said the number of funds raised depended on the time they spent in the center. That’s why captain Sachin Tendulkar asked Ajmal not to play the game too seriously as it was just a charity. Instead, the batting maestro asked the off-spinner to indulge, stating that the event should last until at least 6:30 am. “It was an MCC match. It should be a friendly match. The players should spend some time in the middle because the longer the game lasts, the more money will be collected. When the game started, I took four wickets in four overs. So Sachin Tendulkar came running up to me and said, ‘Saeed bhai, you’re not supposed to be playing this game too seriously. This is a charity competition. This is for the people who come here to enjoy, they will get food and drink. This race may not be over until 6.30 pm, “Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan. I told him I was just good at bowling to play in a positive way: Saeed Ajmal Saeed Ajmal responded by saying he was only bowling positively, but Sachin Tendulkar claimed the main motive is to raise money as a charity game. That’s why the 47-year-old felt that players should enjoy the game and have fun. So I told him I was just good at bowling to play in a positive way. So he said, ‘I agree, but this is a charity competition so money needs to be collected. So enjoy the game, play cricket and have fun ‘. So that’s what happened, “he added. Also read: Mohammad Amir is one of the best in the world, should be in Pakistan’s World T20 Squad Wasim Akram







