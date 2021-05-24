Low numbers on, but Jeannette football coach Hall is not giving up | Trib HSSN

Through:



Sunday May 23, 2021 | 5:14 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune Review Jeannette’s Head Coach Roy Hall is drenched in water after beating Clairton 45-14 on November 14, 2020.

With lower attendance figures than usual at Jeannette, rumors are circulating in the football program.

Coach Roy Hall has heard them all.

The season may be in danger.

The Jayhawks may not be able to line up a team this year.

Collaboration with a neighboring district is imminent.

Hall can confirm those rumors are false – for now. But there is something about them.

The veteran coach said it is true that the numbers have dropped and out-of-season attendance has been erratic. Not to the point of panic, but there is growing concern in the Jayhawks’ camp with a heat week less than three months away.

“We had official applications (Wednesday), and we had 29 children,” Hall said. “Now some may not be your typical ball players, and who knows how many stand out. When we had our workouts (in winter), we only had nine or 10. Then you see 16 coming in, which is more encouraging. It’s been up and down.

“Some kids, I think, panic because the Birches left, and they don’t think we’ll have a quarterback or anything. I’ve never seen anything like it. “

The defending WPIAL Class A champion and the second PIAA will look very different in 2021. The schedule with the most wins in WPIAL history (766) and 10 district titles just won’t be the same. Can’t be the same.

Freshman quarterback Brad Birch and junior receiver / defensive back Brett Birch transferred to Gateway.

A promising sophomore, Ryan Kimmel, and junior Taishaum Jamison, transferred to Greensburg Central Catholic, Hall said.

Another junior, Basil Wilson, moved to Texas. And Hall said junior Louis Callaway is also moving from the ward.

Hall said he’s heard other players talking about leaving the program as well. There does not seem to be one overriding factor that could explain the exodus or sudden disinterest.

Jeannette lost eight seniors from last year’s roster, which had 33 players.

Jeannette does not want to end up in the WPIAL like other understaffed programs that had to play with a thin bank or give up games.

“It’s one thing to lose five or six two-way starters on a 6A or 5A program, and it hurts,” Hall said. “But if it happens at a 2A or A, it can be devastating.”

Jeannette is one of the smallest schools in class A. Only 46 seniors graduated last year: boys and girls.

“We don’t have many kids to go out to,” said Hall. “We’ve never had this problem here before, not in my 36 years of coaching. WPIAL champions and number two and we lose kids? Who would ever think? It’s awful for me. I can’t digest it. “

Jeannette Superintendent Matt Jones said there has been a push to get more players for the team.

“The good news is that as more students and families became aware of the low numbers, student interest in playing football has increased somewhat,” Jones said. “(Athletic director) Ryan Hayden, in conjunction with Coach Hall, has provided the information to students interested in students who may not have played football before or have not played for a while.”

That said, safety can be a concern for newbies who are already behind in off-season prep. But Hall and his staff want to put pressure on getting newcomers going and getting them ready for summer.

“The great thing about Jeannette is that many students participate in different activities, and that’s a grace of coaches and sponsors,” said Jones. “Everyone understands that our students can practice multiple sports or want to play in the band and play football at the same time. That is one of the things that makes our school so unique and special.

“It may be a learning curve for some, but the chance to wear a Jayhawk jersey in the fall is enough to motivate many students in this community.”

Three assistant coaches, Ryan Reitz, Trevor Petrillo and Doug Phillips, are also leaving the program. The departure of the coaches is not related to the low numbers.

Reitz and Petrillo plan to coach at Hempfield, and Phillips resigns to see his grandson, Jake Phillips, play quarterback at Hempfield.

Hall said he plans to weather the storm and do everything he can to keep the program running.

‘Jeannette football is all I know. I am a Jayhawk, ”he said. “We will do what we can. We continue with who we have. I am not a quitter. ”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a tribune review writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Keywords: Jeannette