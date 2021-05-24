Tennis fans were gutted by the star’s shock announcement





Denis Shapovalov (pictured right) has withdrawn from the French Open due to a shoulder injury. (Getty image) One of the favorites on the way to the French Open has withdrawn from the Grand Slam several days before after mentioning an unexpected shoulder injury. Denis Shapovalov, who performed very well in 2021, suffered a defeat to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open final before announcing the surprise withdrawal. WOW: Ash Barty takes on an extraordinary snub for the French Open tilt UNLIKELY: The coach’s brutal disapproval of Serena Williams “I am sorry that, after consulting my medical team, I made the difficult decision to withdraw from Roland Garros,” the 22-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately, my shoulder has been bothering me for the past few weeks and while all the medical tests look good, it’s better to play it safe and rest.” While Shapovalov didn’t pass the second round at the French Open, the 22-year-old was in good shape, holding multiple match points against Rafael Nadal in Rome before falling short. Fans were devastated by the news of the rising star. Rudd wins Geneva Open The world’s number 21 won 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 in the first meeting at the highest level between the two talented 22-year-olds to add to the Argentine Open crown he won – also on gravel – in February 2020. Ruud didn’t see a single break point in the game, which lasted an hour and 40 minutes, and only needed one break conversion himself to beat second seed Shapovalov. “It’s hard to find all the words,” said Ruud, who has a hugely impressive record of 15-4 on clay this year. “It was such a great week here in Geneva. I always looked forward to coming to this tournament. “I watched it on TV for years when I was younger and it always seemed like a fun place so I think I know why I wanted to come here. “It is going well and this week has been incredible for me.” with agencies Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that explores the often brutal mental toil that elite athletes go through in pursuit of greatness: Story continues click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.

