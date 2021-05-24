Beeston Flyerz and Outreach Programs





Flyerz Hockey is the name given to hockey for the disabled in England. This season, Beeston HC has set up an established Flyerz Hockey section. Flyerz is hockey specially tailored for children with disabilities and special educational needs. Beeston HC now has over 20 new members who are part of the Flyerz section of the club. The Flyerz trainings take place every Monday between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The sessions were extremely successful and would not be possible without the hard work of Gareth Griffiths and Helen Coppins who organized the sessions. During the third lockdown, Gareth Griffiths led the session on zoom while unable to play on the field. Beeston HC is especially proud that the Flyerz section is a fully integrated part of the club, not just a symbolic gesture. Beeston HC has been nominated by Mike Dickinson, manager of Human 6 XI, to apply for funding from Allianz to fund a full set of club kits and equipment for each of the Flyerz members. Beeston HC would like to thank Mike for his efforts to help the club with the nomination. Community hockey, outreach program and satellite clubs 2021 is an opportunity for us to jointly reflect on how Beeston HC is evolving the sport in terms of access. Hockey has led the way by being open to people with a protected characteristic. The evolution now before us is to open access to sport equally to people from different ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds. Beeston HC will also complement this with a radical, comprehensive program of satellite clubs and coaching in public primary and secondary schools. Over the past year, the club has held regular hockey sessions at the following public primary and secondary schools; The Long Eaton School, Sawley Junior School, Dovedale Primary School and Friesland School. Beeston HC has partnered with The Archway Learning Trust, of which The Long Eaton School is a member. For the next academic year, Beeston HC hopes to host regular hockey sessions at all eight Archway Schools in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, Derby and Derbyshire. The club has also formed a satellite club at The Long Eaton School, the Long Eaton Swarm. After four sessions, Beeston HC has 16 permanent members and hopes to recruit dozens more in the coming academic year. With the construction of Nottingham High School’s two new hockey pitches at the Nottingham Hockey Center, the club will work closely with the school to expand its hockey outreach program in the local community. The school has made a number of hockey appointments, including Jake Read as Head of Hockey and former Olympian in Great Britain, Richard Alexander (Ratman) as Head of Co-Curricular. Both Jake and Richard are members of the club and will lead the schools’ outreach program. Although Beeston HC was unfortunately unable to maximize the existing satellite sessions at Trent College on Monday night due to the lockdowns, the club will resume these sessions for the 2021/22 season and build on the success of the previous seasons and ties with the school and their coaching team of Iain Randall, Robbie Gleeson and Stephen Wood who are also all members of Beeston. Photo courtesy of David Kissman

