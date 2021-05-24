Dillon Brooks sets the tone for Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 31 points in Game 1 of Utah Jazz

Memphis Grizzlies’ short striker Dillon Brooks radiated confidence before, during and after scoring 31 points in Sunday’s 112-109 win over the best-seeded Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their Western Conference first round playoff series.

The 25-year-old set the tone for the rest of his teammates as he repeatedly silenced a loud Salt Lake City audience with his recurring major plays.

“It’s the best feeling,” Brooks said after the win. ‘Fans talking to you. It just wakes me up … I love that. That’s my game. I was born into physicality. ‘

Brooks, who also added seven rebounds to go along with his 31 points, set a single-game franchise scoring record for a Memphis player who made a playoff debut, surpassing the 24 points Marc Gasol scored against San Antonio on April 17, 2011 .

One of the reasons the Grizzlies look so comfortable on the big stage is because Brooks and sophomore guard Ja Morant continue to play without the anxiety that sometimes affects young players during their postseason debuts. After knocking out Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in a winner-take-all play-in match, Brooks and Morant took up the challenge again by suppressing a jazz team that was without Donovan Mitchell.

“A hit man, frankly,” Morant summed up as he described Brooks’s game. “He was trapped from the jump… me as a point guard, it keeps feeding him the rock. Coach and I got a few calls to keep scoring.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Brooks was the “ultimate competitor” and “spiritual leader” for the group.

“He brings a lot of energy to the floor,” added Morant. “As soon as we get into the locker room here, he’s already active and noisy. He wore it on the ground in front of us during the game. We’ll just keep playing with him. I think everyone on this team gets a lot of energy from him. to see how active he is on the floor. “

Jazz guard Mike Conley, who played for Brooks in Memphis for two seasons, was not surprised by the performance of his former teammate on Sunday evening. The rest of the competition shouldn’t be either. Brooks has repeatedly shown that he can be an impact player at both ends of the floor.

“Man, Dillon clearly plays with a lot of passion,” said Conley. “That’s the word I use. You like it or you don’t like it. When you’re his teammate, you love it. When you play against him, you hate it. But he was unreal tonight. He was in there.” “Being unguarded. A few quarters when he was making everything. It’s Game 1 and he performed very well. We’ll have to tweak some things next game and just try to slow it down.”

Neither Brooks nor Morant seem surprised that the Grizzlies have been able to level up their game after two consecutive elimination games in the Play-In tournament against the Spurs and the Warriors. The reason for this is that Brooks said he feels his team set the tone for the season going back to training camp and that work ethic has carried with them all season.

“I try to push guys to the limit,” Brooks said. “Guys know I’m going to bring it every night and put it into practice. I’ll try to give them that certain amount of attention to detail. We just feed each other, when I get started, I get started. It’s just contagious. You see guys doing this a little bit more, and that’s what I’m trying to preach to the guys, just do a little bit more. It just blossoms when it comes to this playoff thing. . “

Morant noted that over the past three games the Grizzlies have played, two against the Warriors and one against the Spurs, “helped a little” keep the group in a rhythm on its way to a series against the best placed Jazz. Morant, the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA draw, continues to level up his own game, as evidenced by his 26 points and several clutch shots along the trajectory.

“My message to myself is always, ‘If you don’t believe in yourself, then who will?’” Said Morant, explaining his way of thinking. “I take that on the ground. I always take two quotes that I’ve tattooed on me and my mom and dad always told me I’m trained to go, which means I’m working for the moment and prepared for it. [And] “Under no one,” my mother used to tell me that. So as long as I go out, I have complete confidence in myself. I’m not afraid of anyone. Everyone I play against ties their shoes the same way I do before the game. And I just go out and play confidently. “

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.