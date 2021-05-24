Asian Cricket Council officially postpones Asia Cup 2021 to 2023





It has now been officially confirmed that the 2021 edition of the Asia Cup booth has been canceled in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the island state. In addition, there was no suitable window to host the Asia Cup in 2021. India topped the points table in the first edition of the World Test Championship and will therefore face New Zealand in the final from June 18 to June 22 at the Ageas Bowl. As India was not available, the Asia Cup could not be held in June and after that all teams have their international schedule full. After careful evaluation, the ACC Executive Board has decided to postpone the 2021 edition of the Asia Cup to 2023. For more https://t.co/a5jYnyDqQt@BCCI @BuienRadarNL @RTLNews @BCBtigers @RTLNews #ACC #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/FbIJiU4jbi (@ AccMedia1) May 23, 2021 This is not the first time the tournament has been suspended. The Asia Cup was last played in 2018 and the Asian Cricket Council planned to host the Summit League in 2020. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the havoc caused by COVID-19. With the 2021 edition also suspended, the authorities have decided to move the competition to 2023, as there is already an Asia Cup in 2022. It is further learned that Pakistan will have the right to host the 2022 edition of the tournament, while Sri Lankais is likely to host the 2023 edition. ACC issues an official statement on Asia Cup The Asian Cricket Council has released an official statement announcing the realignment of the Asia Cup from 2021 to 2023. The press release stated that given the risks and limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACC Executive Board had made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Asia Cup to 2021. Since then, the ACC has worked with its participants and stakeholders to ensure ensure that the event is held in the year. However, due to a crowded FTP, it has been concluded that there is no practical window in the year where all teams would be available to participate. The board has therefore considered the matter very carefully and determined that the only way forward is to postpone the event. It would therefore only be possible for this edition of the tournament to be held in 2023, as there is already an Asia Cup in 2022. The dates for this will be confirmed in due course.







