Overshown poised to become elite under Kwiatkowski

There will no doubt be some new stars coming to the fore for the Texas football program this fall under the leadership of a new coaching regime. New Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his newly formed staff are looking for a more promising direction for this program compared to the last few years under former head coach Tom Herman.

Sark and the Longhorns found a spark on the recruiting path and by adding players through the NCAA Transfer Portal since he was first hired on January 2 to be the next head coach. This Texas team appears to have the level of talent needed to compete for a Big 12 Championship. It would be the first time since 2009 that the Longhorns have won the Big 12 crown if they could in 2021.

Plus, what should happen for the Longhorns to win a Big 12 Championship this fall are new stars to perform. Texas especially had a fair amount of roster turnover on the defensive side of the ball, where new co-defensive coordinators were Pete Kwiatkowski and Jeff Choate will try to turn the corner.

Last season, there was a good improvement on the Longhorns trajectory under former defense coordinator / safety coach Chris Ash. Texas last season allowed under Ash to allow less than two passing touchdowns per game and less than four yards per carry, which was enough progress to be noted for this defense.

But it’s the addition of former Washington Huskies co-defensive coordinator Kwiatkowski that should really turn Texas fans on about what’s going to happen this side of the ball. Some potential budding stars such as seniors DeMarvion Overshown and D’Shawn Jamison, among others, could really take their game to the next level with Kwiatkowski leading the way.

DeMarvion Overshown a sleeping giant with Texas football DC Pete Kwiatkowski

Texas is getting a co-defensive coordinator in Kwiatkowski who has helped form one of the most consistent defenses in the PAC-12 over the past half a decade or so. Washington has been in the top 10 four times in the past six seasons in terms of points allowed per game. And they rarely averaged more than 350 yards per game and five yards per game.

What Kwiatkowski was really good at with Washington was developing talent in the front seven. He has had key talent in the linebacker position as head of the NFL for the past six years, such as Shaq Thompson, Hau’oli Kikaha, Azeem Victor, Ben Burr-Kirven and Joe Tryon.

In fact, among linebackers and defensive linemen, Kwiatkowski has seen a dozen players picked up in the NFL Draft since 2015 from the Washington program. During that same period, Texas had half the number of linebackers and defensive linemen picked in the NFL Draft.

With player development becoming a major focus for the Longhorns under Sark’s new coaching staff, the addition of Kwiatkowski is very noticeable. And it’s one that will definitely play in Overshown’s favor.

Overshown already started to break into the Big 12 scene last fall. He was a prolific linebacker for Texas in 2020. He recorded 60 combined tackles last season, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, seven pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and one fumble.

Kwiatkowski is going to run a three-down front, with Overshown probably playing on the weak linebacker position. The main weak linebacker Kwiatkowski developed in Washington was Burr-Kirven, who ran an underrated campaign on the national scene in 2018. In 2018, Burr-Kirven recorded 176 combined tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, six pass break-ups, four forced fumbles and three fumbles.

And if Overshown can clear up all the missed tackles, he could become a linebacker almost as prolific as Burr-Kirven for much of his career under Kwiatkowski. Overshown brings to the table all the versatility and physical tools that could make him an effective linebacker, as Kwiatkowski had in Burr-Kirven.

Overshown already has the tools it has proven in the past that it can bring back to the table for Texas this fall. Last season, he had 29 team high, along with nine extra quarterback pressures to go with his two sacks.

Texas will definitely need a new star linebacker to act in the wake of the loss of former junior star edge rusher / outside linebacker Joseph Ossai this year. It’s also worth noting that Texas is going to lose their most prolific tackler of last season, with junior linebacker Juwan Mitchell transferring to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Texas finished last season with a record of 7-3 (5-3 Big 12) led by former head coach Herman. And Sark and the new Longhorns kick off the 2021 season at home against Louisiana on September 4.