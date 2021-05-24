Coco Gauff chases tennis greatness thanks to critics and her passion | Tennis

N.Not too long after Coco Gauff achieved one of the best victories of her career, against World Champion No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka in Rome this month, she was asked to reflect on the progress she has made since her breakthrough in the summer of 2019. 2019. Gauff responded without hesitation. She was absolutely happy with it, she said, but that she wouldn’t be satisfied until she reached her ultimate goal. Then she shrugged.

Especially at the time, people said, it’s a fluke, it will never happen again, she said. I think I proved all those people wrong. I keep proving them wrong.

While athletes cite haters as their motivation is a pretty weary trope, Gauff’s description of some of the reactions to her breakthrough at age 15 was not inaccurate. During those first steps in her career, when she beat Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka on her way to the fourth round finish at Wimbledon and the 2020 Australian Open, her precocity resonated with an intensity among casual fans that is rare for tennis. Ostensibly, any mention of her success would spread virally across social media with the help of prominent figures such as Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris.

The criticism quickly became apparent: Her breakthrough may have been remarkable, but Venus Williams was 38 years old and far from her best days, Osaka was hopelessly performing and Gauff benefited from useful draws. At a time when other young players were also doing well, it was often said that other players deserved her attention. Her inability to instantly develop into a teenage grand slam contender has also been widely debated.

Since then, however, there is no doubt that Gauff is making clear and continuous progress on the tour and her progress is worthy of praise. On Saturday, Gauff took another step forward by beating Wang Qiang 6-1 6-3 to win her second WTA singles title at the 250 event in Parma. Gauff has amassed a record 20 wins and six losses since February and she is 9-3 during this clay court season.

Her timing cannot be faulted either. Rising to a career high of 25th in the rankings, Gauff will not only be seeded for the first time at Roland Garros, but is likely the favorite to secure the fourth and final Olympic spot in the US. She is also 11th in the WTA race, the only rankings for 2021. The key to any continued success in the sport is learning how to perform consistently away from the biggest events. Since February, she has won one title, reached two semi-finals, including in Rome, and two quarter-finals in seven events.

Even so early in her career, at a time when Robin Montgomery, the second best player born in 2004, is ranked 349th, this is not a seamless rise without friction or frustration. After the tour break during the first wave of last year’s pandemics, Gauff struggled with her second serve for the rest of the season.

Double faults were frequent and frequent at key points, with Gauff landing 149 double faults in 2020 at a rate of 8.3 per game, the worst on the tour. It is extremely difficult to survive against the best players in the world while handing over eight free points per match. While those issues have not been resolved, Gauff has reduced her double error rate to 5.4 per match.

Despite her improvements, it is not yet clear where Gauff is headed and how high her ceiling could be. Her athleticism is miraculous and it has marked her as one of the best defensive players in the game, her movement narrows the field for opponents, she is excellent at producing high-quality shots at full length and she enjoys clearing mistakes from rivals. to play. Because those skills are complemented by a rare mental strength, few emerging young players are as capable of winning ugly as they are.

In addition to her defensive skills, Gauff is also resourceful and intelligent on the field. Technically, she’s not the most natural player on the net or with touch shots, but she’s unafraid and effective at making mid-match adjustments, varying her play to keep her opponents off balance.

Where aspects of her game are advanced for her age, she is still green elsewhere. Its future successes will be based on a few developments. Her forehand, which has improved, sometimes remains a glaring weakness due to her elaborate and inefficient technique. Many opponents have found joy in rushing it with pace or alternating it. She is at an age when it is easy to make significant improvements in her game. It remains to be seen how exactly she will improve.

After taking the singles title in Parma, Gauff followed it up with a doubles victory alongside 19-year-old Caty McNally. It was their third title together when Gauff became the youngest player since 2004’s Maria Sharapova to win singles and doubles in a tournament.

Underscoring one of the underappreciated facets of her presence in the sport today, it’s rare to see young players treated double as more than just an occasional hit-and-giggle. She and McNally, another talented American, have been regular partners in doubles, including slams, since 2019, and Gauff has accomplished about as much in doubles as in singles. She is here to win and to achieve those lofty goals she has set for herself, and her passion for the sport and competition is evident. That alone will take her a long way.