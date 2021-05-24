Wildcat Report: May 23





TUCSON (KVOA) – Arizona Softball with # 11 seed won a regional championship on Sunday, while Arizona Baseball took a Pac-12 title in 7th place and Wildcats Women’s Golf took another step closer to a third Elite Eight in a row. SOFTBALL UA dug out a 6-0 hole to rally and beat Mississippi 12-6 for a second straight day at Hillenbrand Stadium, securing a 31st regional championship. The Wildcats (39-13) scored eight runs in the fifth inning and had 19 hits in the game. Jessie Harper led UA with three RBI and had three hits with Dejah Mulipola and Carlie Scupin. UA had six doubles in the game. Reliever Mariah Lopez (9-2) won in relief for the Cats, scored seven hits and struckout three in six innings. The Wildcats will head to Fayetteville, Ark. Next weekend. Travel to meet the host Arkansas Razorbacks (43-9) in the best-of-three Super Regional. BASKETBALL No. 7 Arizona Baseball scored five runs in the last two innings on Sunday to come from behind and beat Oregon State 6-5 in Corvallis. The Wildcats’ win, coupled with the Stanford Cardinal’s win over the Oregon Ducks, provided the Wildcats with a share of the Pac-12 Championship. Arizona (38-14, 21-9) earned the conference’s automatic bid for the NCAA tournament and could still win the Pac-12 Championship next weekend if the Ducks lose one of their last three California conference games. The 21 Pac-12 wins for UA are the second most wins in program history. Donta Williams had four hits for Arizona. He and Nik McClaughry each drove in a few runs. Five Wildcat relievers combined to keep the Beavers to just two runs, while striking out 14 batters. WOMEN’S GOLF UA safely made it to Final 15 on Sunday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale and advanced to Monday’s final day of stroke play at the NCAA Championships. The Wildcats finished the first three rounds in 9th place at +18. The last 15 teams will play for eight places in the quarter-finals of Match Play on Tuesday. Arizona is currently a shot of that top 8 cut line. Sophomore Gile Bite Starkute shot around a career low. Starkute’s very first 68 (-4) featured five birdies and one bogey. Yu-Sang Hou’s stable 2-under round on Sunday has her as Arizona’s top player. The senior is in 24th place with 5-over-par. The Wildcats will be hitting Monday at noon. Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved. Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos