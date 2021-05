Cricket: Saeed Ajmal paralyzes Mohammad Amir over retirement fiasco, Sports News

Saeed Ajmal has slammed fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s left arm due to his retirement disaster. The 29-year-old had announced his retirement from global cricket a year ago and made it clear that he would not recover until the current team’s management leaves. Mohammad Amir has had problems with bowling coach Waqar Younis and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. He wants to play for Pakistan but accepts that the veteran duo did not support him enough and blamed him for not being focused and committed to the national team. In a conversation with Cricket Pakistan, Saeed Ajmal talked about Mohammad Amir’s entire retirement scene. Despite the fact that Ajmal, in the same way as other others, did not have the specific subtleties, he trusts that Amir should not have spoken the way he spoke of Misbah and Waqar. READ ALSO: Cricket: ‘Judging conditions will be key to batting in England’: Shubman Gill From what he says, it looks like he has been treated unfairly. But I don’t know what happened behind the scenes between him and the team management. He says he will not play for Pakistan until after Misbah and Waqar leave their posts as head coach and bowling coach. Such players suffer exactly this way – he said. Ajmal is also confident that Amir should allow his bowling to speak rather than issue dubious proclamations, as that would only make his chances of a recovery in Pakistan more difficult. It is not correct for a player to request the removal of a coach. Amir must focus on his achievements and cement his place before making such demands. READ ALSO: Cricket: ‘Honestly disappointed’: Jaydev Unadkat opens up about snub selection for England tour Ajmal also believes that Mohammad Amir has made the choice to resign prematurely and out of sheer need. He thinks the pacemaker may have handled the situation a little more mature. Nevertheless, the Pakistani veteran believes that Amir should now stick to his choice and do everything he can to avoid a global recovery. Amir had given up his pension out of desperation, but now he is considering returning. If he has decided to retire, then he must stick to it – he said. When Amir appeared on the scene in 2009, many pitted him against the incomparable Wasim Akram. He was on his way to more remarkable things, but became engaged with considerable outrage on the spot and had to sit out a five-year boycott. When he made his comeback in 2016, many accepted that this was the resurrection of a likely top player. Tragically, Mohammad Amir’s promising calling has come to a premature halt again and may never again draw attention to Pakistan.

