Bill Johnson was named head football coach at Coachella Valley High School

Bill Johnson said in March that the shortened football season this spring would prove to Coachella Valley High School administrators that he was the right person to become the school’s next head football coach. At the time, Johnson was the schools interim head coach, taking over from Brett Davis, who resigned in January.

Two months later, after Johnson led the Arabs to four decisive wins in four games, the school officially removed the interim title and named Johnson the permanent leader of the football program that has become a perennial playoff contender in recent years.

Very excited, said Johnson, who has been teaching and coaching at the school almost continuously since 2011. It was an advantage to actually coach and continue this season.

Johnson will be one of many new coaches in the Desert Valley League this year. Banning, Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley have all recently hired, and Indio is currently looking to replace Scott Gilbert.

With Johnson leading the way, Coachella Valley High averaged 50 points per game this spring, while allowing only 15 points per game. The Arab defense also recorded a few shutouts.

More:Best of the Best: Meet the All-Desert Sun Football Team

Despite that stunning four-game example, Jason Castillo, director of Coachella Valley High Athletics, said the quality of the candidates for the job did not immediately make Johnsons clear.

To be fair, said Castillo, it was not easy as we had great candidates who each brought their own special set of skills and traits that you look for in a head coach.

Ultimately, however, Castillo said Johnson gives the program continuity, high character and an academic mindset that aligns with what he has shown he can achieve with his players and assistant coaches on the field.

He’s a good coach, said senior Victor Hilario, who started on a running back and linebacker at Coachella High Valley. He’s going to push the kids, make them work for their position, and there’s no favoritism. He has helped me a lot, even off the field. He’s not doing it for himself; he does it for the children.

Johnson, 45, completed high school in Centerville, Virginia, a Washington, DC, and suburbhas taught at Coachella Valley High since 2011; he started coaching a year later. He briefly left school in 2017 to take the head coach position at Desert Hot Springs High, but resigned after a winless football season and immediately returned to Coachella Valley. He took the job and served as an assistant coach for the Arabsgirlsoccer team from 2012-2020.

After a disappointing season at Desert Hot Springs, Johnson wasn’t sure when he would get another chance to become head coach again.

“After a few years, after the last experience, you start to wonder,” Johnson said on April 9, after the rivalry match against Indio. “Do you get another chance? Then this chance, in a school where I teach, in a place where the offense is going that I like and I already have relationships with the players.”

The Coachella Valley High soccer team has not missed the playoffs since 2015, winning back-to-back league championships in 2017 and 2018.

The Arabs will lose a number of seniors, but will return four starters on offense and three on defense. Johnson said the team will be young, with only about 10 seniors out of an expected roster of about 40 this fall.

Well, be young, but have talent, Johnson said.

One of those starters is quarterback Hugo Sandoval, who threw 15 touchdown passes in four games this spring.

Castillo, the athletics director, believes that Johnson’s appointment is simply the continuation of what has a great football era at school.

We think Bill will continue the established winning tradition, Castillo said.

Andrew John is a reporter for The Desert Sun and the USA TODAY Network. Find him on Twitter: @Andrew_L_John. Email him at [email protected]

Sign up for full coverage:Keep up to date with the latest local sports news, results, galleries and more as the sport resumes in high school. SALE SALE: Get all access to The Desert Sun online, now only $ 1 for 6 monthss!

More:MEMORIAL DAY SALE: Subscribe to The Desert Sun for $ 1 for 6 months.