Todd Hicks takes his 200th win with Oneida





On Monday, May 17, coach Todd Hicks of the Oneida boys tennis team took his 200th victory after his team beat Camden 5-0. Hicks has been committed to Oneida’s tennis program for nearly 20 years. He is in his 19th season as a girls tennis coach, where he has over 300 victories, and his 17th season as a boys tennis coach. The currently undefeated boys’ team (6-0) is led by Aidan, Ajay and Andrew Hicks, three children of Todd Hicks. His daughter Mattie is a member of the girls’ team. Hicks says he enjoys coaching his kids, and made it so much sweeter having his boys on the team with him when he took his 200th win. Aidan, Ajay and Andrew are talented players and have been playing for their dad since they were in seventh grade. “I’m sure they’ll be happy to get rid of me,” Hicks said with a laugh when referring to seniors Aidan and Ajay. “Mom (Kristin Hicks) coaches them on the varsity swim team in the winter, and then I get them for tennis.” Tennis has been a part of Todd Hicks’ life for a long time. Indoor box lacrosse:Local standouts part of Utica Yeti’s semi-pro lacrosse team Logo Boilermaker 2021:‘A visible symbol that the community can rally around’ During his high school days he played tennis for VVS and then went to play tennis at Le Moyne College. Now he not only coaches both the boys and girls teams at Oneida, he is also the department chair for boys and girls tennis. Hicks is respected by his peers. Central Valley Academy boys tennis coach Bill Obernesser said Hicks is “nothing but class.” Since Hicks’ oldest sons, Aidan and Ajay, joined the team in seventh graders, Coach Hicks has taken 56 wins and just five times. However, he has never had a section champion on the boys’ side of coaching. He has five championships with the girls’ team. “Two hundred is just a number,” Hicks said. “It would be more special to see the boys win sections, and this may be our best chance. But the first goal is to win the league. That would be a successful season if we can win our league.” The Oneida tennis team has three games left this year, followed by sectionals as they qualify. Kenny Lacy is a sports reporter for the Observer Dispatch. For unlimited access to his stories, subscribe at the top of the uticaod.com homepage or activate your digital account today. Email Kenny Lacy at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos