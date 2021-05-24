Talking points from the weekend in Serie A.





GATTUSO SAYS GOODBYE Napoli came off worst in the last day battle between three teams for two Champions League places. Gennaro Gattusos’ squad only needed to beat mid-size Hellas Verona to keep their top four spot in which they started the day. The form book suggested it was a formality as Napoli had won three consecutive games and scored 11 goals, and the visitors had no victory in eight games. But the hosts could only muster a 1-1 draw, which allowed Juventus to win them over in the standings thanks to a 4-1 win in Bologna. Not long after, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis announced that Gattuso would be leaving. Dear Rino, I am happy to have spent almost two seasons with you. Thank you for your work and I wish you success everywhere. A hug for your wife and children too, wrote De Laurentiis on Twitter. Gattuso succeeded Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli coach in December 2019 and led the club to the Coppa Italia in his first season, before being one point behind a top-four finish this season. PIRLO HOPES HE HAS DONE ENOUGH In Bologna, Juventus players huddled by a pitchside monitor and watched the final minutes of the Napoli game after their 4-1 win. The confirmation of their Champions League qualification sparked celebrations from the Juve players, but the performance will not be considered a success for a club that had won nine consecutive league titles this season. But Andrea Pirlo, who had been appointed without any coaching experience at the start of the campaign, hoped he’d done enough to stay on after winning the Coppa Italia, the Italian Super Cup and reaching the top-four. I see myself 100 percent on the Juventus bench next season, but it’s not me who decides, Pirlo told DAZN. Now we will enjoy the result achieved and I will talk to the club in the coming days. We struggled, we were scared, but at this end of the season, we understood the direction we needed to take and concluded with qualifying for Coppa Italia and Champions League. Everything happened, it was a complicated year, but I needed it to grow and improve. TRANZY LUKAKU KEEPS PROMISE Romelu Lukaku scored his 30th goal of the season in all competitions when Inter Milan marked the day of their Serie A title celebration with a thumping 5-1 victory over Udinese. The players paraded after the game with Inter’s first league trophy in 11 years in front of thousands of fans outside of San Siro, and a tearful Lukaku wore a T-shirt with a picture of his grandparents. Frankly, I didn’t want to cry today. The photo is of my grandparents and I was thinking about them, Lukaku told DAZN. When my grandfather passed away in 2005, I made a promise to him that I would win something, and I did. I am proud of that. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Principles of Trust.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos