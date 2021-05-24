The Man Behind Rise of Cricket in Western Rajasthan

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI assumes no editorial responsibility for this.) Jodhpur. Pradyot was 7-8 years old when he first held a bat, and had a dream to look forward to. Over time, his passion for cricket grew exponentially. He was trained professionally in an academy in Jodhpur. During his school life, Pradyot met Shahrukh, who later became and still is his best friend. Both had the same enthusiasm for sports and were the best athletes in school. Pradyot was selected on the under 17 cricket team for the school after passing the tests. In September 2003 Pradyot played his first club game, hitting 70 runs. This earned him recognition in the school and the neighborhood. He was selected for the Jodhpur district team. Ravi Kant Meena, who is now a district judge in Rajasthan, suggested Pradyot join a club because the coaches and staff there can provide good mentorship. At the Jodhpur Blues Club he met his coach and mentor Mr. Narendra Sharma and Mr. Nitin Sharma. They constantly supported him on his journey. His steady performance in the league games gave him name and fame in Club Cricket. He believed that his mental strength often subordinated his performance in selection matches. He practiced for 7-8 hours for nearly three years. In 2006, he played an Under-19 tournament where he made 2 century and 3 fifties. This achievement helped him make way into the REST of the Rajasthan team. The best players are selected for the Rajasthan state team. Pradyot couldn’t get a place on the state team instead of performing quite well in the tournament. In the same year he had his 12th exams. He got good grades in the exams and then decided to move to Mumbai for further education. But once he got there, he found himself stuck in the monotonous routine. At that time, Greg Chapel was appointed as the head coach of Rajasthan Cricket. He had launched a talent show program for Rajasthan. Pradyot did his best in trials and he was selected in the top 15 for that camp. He was supposed to return to Mumbai to study but was transferred to Jodhpur University. That 1-year training camp helped him hone his skills. In 2010 Rajasthan Royals launched an open trial in Udaipur for selecting players for the IPL team, Pradyot gave the trial and he performed exceptionally well in the nets being nominated for the top 25 players. Then a game was played between 25 players, in which he scored 53 points not-out and hit 9 boundaries. This led to his selection in the Rajasthan Royals camp. Rajeev Khanna, the vice president of the Rajasthan Royals team, helped him a lot during the process. Unfortunately, even after being selected, he was never drafted into the camp. That year, the Senior State Championship was underway in Rajasthan, Pradyot secured a position on the Rajasthans Under-23 team. Although he gave his all to cricket, the end results were not as he expected. So he decided to focus on his studies and find a permanent job. After a few months of preparation, Pradyot passed an IB exam and performed very well at every stage of it, but still couldn’t make it to the final list. So he started preparing for the position of assistant manager at the bank and eventually qualified for the exam and moved to Bangalore for training. Despite having a steady job and living in the big city, he knew something was missing. Then he decided to return to Jodhpur, at which time Jodhpur was hosting the Colvin Shield tournament in which Pradyot scored for three centuries in a row. Yet he did not receive a positive response from the voters. Finally In 2016, Pradyot and Shahrukh laid the first blocks of Spartan. They did not have enough money to make workers work for them. So they did everything on their own. The academy which started with 6 students currently coaches more than 300 students and has given some great cricketers such as BhanuPania, Ravi Bhishnoi, Shubhamgarhwal, SahilBhaskar, Shoiab Khan, DeepaliYadav and SurenderBishnoi to Indian Cricket. They supported international travel such as South Africa and Dubai at their expense. Many international players have attended Spartan Cricket Academy over time, including such well-known names as DilipVengsarker, Aakash Chopra, ParvindarAwana and SadananVishwanath. Spartan was built with a mission to support the young learners and not let them overcome with the sense of self-doubt and rejection that one achieves even exceptionally and Pradyot works every day to achieve this. Today he helps hundreds of children fulfill their dreams. Defying all odds and social pressure, Pradyot linked Jodhpur with Rajasthan Cricket and always thanked his father Mr Girdharisingh who played an immense role in his journey. PWR PWR

Disclaimer: – This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is automatically generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI