It’s hard to love football when it’s always on

Sometime around the mid-2000s, there was a brief few weeks of excitement surrounding a novel by Observer sports journalist Will Buckley. It was called The Man Who Hated Football and the protagonist was a midlife crisis-seeking broadsheet sports journalist who was fed up with covering the world’s hottest sport.

Family life, a sick father, a move to the country – Jimmy Stirling had other things to take up his time than what he called, a childish game played by childlike people [THAT]has been transformed from an occasional entertaining distraction into the defining adult passion of our time. It was very funny all the time. Buckley’s stake in the trade was always a brilliantly wry phrase, which set him apart from the usual sportswriter po-facery.

And yet I clearly remember not liking The Man Who Hated Football. Despite the writing being fun, there was something creepy about the premise. It was all to know, beyond the struggle. Jimmy Stirling – and by extension the thinly veiled Buckley himself, of course – took on something universally loved and basically told us that we were all the most miserable suckers because we loved it.

Hating football wasn’t really what the novel was about – the themes had more to do with aging and changing and all that good stuff. But hating football was a factor big enough for Buckley to make him use it as the standout title. In addition, hating football was used as an abbreviation for what had become the main character. Old. Tired. Jaded. Done.

When I read it as a 25-year-old sports journalist, it seemed like a roadmap to keep your life from expiring. Be whoever you want to be, but don’t be that guy. Never get so tired of sports – not just soccer, any sport – that you tell people you hate it. There is nothing fun about hating football.

A pose

And anyway, neither Jimmy Stirling nor Will Buckley actually hated football. It just had to be a pose. You say something like that to annoy people, to get out of them. Yes, you can get tired of all the bullshit around football – you’d be a little weird not to. But do you actively hate it? Come on.

Buckley popped into my head over the weekend when I realized that the final day of the Premier League was bound to come and go without even seeing a minute of it. At most, someone can do something crazy or brilliant somewhere, or both, and I can come across a snippet of it on social media. But as for sitting and watching Sky or Match Of The Day, there was no chance whatsoever.

It is not because everything was more or less decided to enter the last day. No self-respecting football fan needs a high stakes to sit down and watch a game, especially not as high as a Champions League spot. And it’s not because there were plenty of other sports too. There was, yes, but there has always been and always has been. This felt different.

Football has become such a job because of the pandemic. Something that has been a staple of our lives to watch sports since childhood is now an exercise that ticks many boxes and fills a fixture. The overarching feeling throughout this season was that hell or high tide, the league would get the calendar back on track for the start of next season. Whatever happened, that was the priority.

And so players never didn’t play. There was a statistic last week that said Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho was the first player in Premier League history to score in one season on all seven days of the week. And while it sounds hugely impressive – all credit to the kid, etc, etc. – let it blow your cheeks too and realize that there really is no escaping it this season.

Not having fans in stadiums has been a killer just for the reason you might think. The lack of atmosphere is nowhere near as deadly as the fact that the broadcasters have taken this opportunity to spread out all kick-off times. They did it under the guise of a concession – since fans wouldn’t be able to pay through the gates, the league wanted to give everyone a chance to see what games they liked.

Ad slots

This is nonsense, of course. Scattered start times simply mean more live games, more content and more ad slots. Between Friday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 19, 12 of the 13 days of Premier League games were shown. Enough to make someone Jimmy Stirling.

This entire season has been an objective lesson in the dangers of too much football. You never suspected it contained the same number of matches as normal. The absolute ubiquity has taken out all the good. If there is only one three-hour kick-off, watching Soccer Saturday is no fun. If there is football every night from Friday to Wednesday, there is no opportunity.

They have to go back. Maybe they thought the lesson of World Cups and European championships was that football fans really liked the idea of ​​endless matches day in and day out, but that’s totally the wrong way to think about it. International tournaments have that appeal precisely because they are different. There is always a sense of danger. It’s never a drag. The euro starts two weeks from Friday – I can’t wait.

But when the Premier League returns in August, they will have to ration live games again. Otherwise it will be the competition itself that gets old, tired and weary. And those of us who can’t stand the idea of ​​hating football will be gradually broken down.

So please, Premier League, for all of us. Please stop showing us so much football so we can learn to love it again.