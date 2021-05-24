Esky tennis takes two wins and comes in third | News, sports, jobs





NEGAUNEE – The boys tennis team from Escanaba has achieved success this weekend at the Negaunee Invitational – the biggest tournament of the year. The Eskymos won No. 1 and No. 3 in doubles, Viktor Pospisil-Tanner McDonald and Jordan Nance-Ryan Moreau, and earned a bronze medal with a combined score of 42 – just three behind Negaunee who finished in second place and four behind tournament winner West Iron County with 46. At No. 1, Pospisil and McDonald ended each of their matches in straight sets, beating Kingsford duo Charlie Christesen and Ben Trevillian 6-0, 6-2 in the opener, WIC’s Drew Hebert and Logan Horton 6-0, 6 – 1, and Negaunee’s Preston Toutant and Nick Jacobetti 6-1, 6-4 to take the title. For No. 3, the Eskymos duo entered the quarter-finals thanks to an opening day to beat Marquette’s Brian Belkowski and Matt Barsch in three, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, winning WIC’s Andy Frederickson and Colton Holm 6- 2, 6-0 to take the top. “Escanaba’s strength in this invitation was to place all four doubles teams in the final”, Esky coach Tom Penegor said. “It was a great day for tennis, and there were so many teams split evenly that no one knew who was going to win until the last game of the day. Whichever team plays their best on that day will win, and that’s how it should be. There were four teams that could have won this if all went well, and they played optimally. “ Gladstone also attended the event, finishing fifth with 21. Lucas Hughes on No. 4 singles was the only Brave to leave the opening round, beating Esky’s Troy Delvaux 6-4, 5-7, 13-11. He then fell against Marquette’s Jason Andary 6-0, 6-1. “It was a great day for tennis with temperatures reaching the mid 80’s and many of the players playing three games in weather conditions they are not used to in mid-May,” They said. Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos