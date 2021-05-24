Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers face elimination

Farewell to the Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues, two recent Stanley Cup champions who were eliminated on Sunday.

Three other teams – the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild and, quite shockingly, the Edmonton Oilers – could join them after Monday night’s action.

Monday’s games

Game 5: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins | 7:00 PM ET (tied 2-2)

The Penguins allowed the islanders to control the pace of the game and get into their head in their Game 4 loss. It’s never a good sign when Evgeni Malkin has three small penalties and no shot attempts. “I will be more disciplined next game. We are not happy. Not just me, the whole team is not happy with what we did tonight,” said Malkin. “We have to forget this day and forget this game. It is now a best of three.” Expect rookie Ilya Sorokin (29 saves) to be back in the fold for the Islanders after winning both starts of this series.

Game 3: Toronto Maple Leafs in Montreal Canadiens | 7:00 PM ET (tie 1-1)

The Maple Leafs’ power play helped pass the scales in Game 2, scoring twice on six chances. The Canadiens know this cannot happen again. “We have to finish every check, be strict on them, but at the same time be smart about it because they have a good power play and a lot of shooting options. That’s where they thrive, so we just have to be smart,” said Montreal defender Joel Edmundson. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said the Canadiens have made it clear they want to be physical. “I think the quote or the term was they want to make war on it. If you do that, you run the risk of sanctions being imposed on you. Our job as a power game is to make them pay for it. ,” he said.

Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers | 8:00 PM ET (Lightning Line 3-1)

It may be a time of chivalry for the Panthers. Rookie Spencer Knight, who was 4-0-0 in his first four NHL appearances, worked in the starting net during Sunday’s practice, while Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger shared one. Meanwhile, the Lightning will let us know on Monday if Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev are okay with going for Game 5 after leaving with injuries in Game 4. And then we’ll see if Coach Jon Cooper’s complaints about the Panthers take “ liberties. ” leads to tighter officiation in this elimination game.

Game 4: Edmonton Oilers at Winnipeg Jets | 9:45 p.m. ET (Jets lead 3-0)

We’ll get back to what happened in Game 3 in a moment, but the Oilers played themselves to the brink of elimination with a third period collapse. The silver lining to Game 3 is that the Oilers’ big stars finally hit the board after being knocked out the first two games. Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and got an assist, and Connor McDavid had three assists. They need them again to expand the series. “We’ve dug a really big hole for ourselves. But we’ll play it game for game. It’s all we can do at this point. We’re not going to roll over and play for these guys,” McDavid said.

Game 5: Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights | 10:30 p.m. ET (knights lead 3-1)

The Wild had success in the regular season against Vegas, winning Game 1 1-0 in extra time. Fast forward to Monday night, and Minnesota has since been surpassed 12-3 and faces elimination. Marc-Andre Fleury has won three consecutive games, with a 0.966 serve and a 0.99 goals against average for the series.

About last night

Nashville Predators 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3 (2OT) (tied 2-2)

The Hurricanes walked into Nashville with a 2-0 series lead. Two heart-stopping double overtime hours later, and it’s now a best-of-three series. Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 4:10 PM of second extra time, while Juuse Saros made 58 saves for the Predators. Coach Rod Brind’Amour was still happy with the Canes’ efforts, saying they just couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities. “I felt like we were playing most of the game. In extra time, it felt like we were at their end. In the end they are going to score if we don’t score. We couldn’t find a way to get one, but I love it. the way our boys play, ”he said. Will Carolina stay with rookie goalkeeper Alex Nedeljkovic for Game 5, or will he switch to veteran Petr Mrazek? Full summary

Colorado Avalanche 5, St. Louis Blues 2 (Avs wins 4-0)

The Blues were swept out of the playoffs with yet another impressive Avalanche effort. Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist. They defeated St. Louis 20-7 in four games. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for Blauw-Zwart. Turns out, Ryan O’Reilly’s proclamation before the series – “We’re going to have some fun and we’re going to beat them” – was bulletin board material for the Avalanche. “Yes, that’s right,” said Landeskog, when asked if it motivated them. “If you can finish this series without giving the opponents any life or hope, that’s definitely what we wanted to do and not easy to do on the go.” Full summary

Mikko Rantanen scores what would be the game-winning goal in Colorado's 5-2 win over St. Louis to beat the series.

Boston Bruins 3, Washington Capitals 1 (Bruins wins 4-1)

The capitals are over, because the Bruins have Alex Ovechkin & Co. eliminated in five games. Tuukka Rask made 40 saves and Patrice Bergeron had the winning goal and a huge insurance goal in the third period after a turnover from TJ Oshie. The Capitals had another power outage in Game 5, going 0-for-4 with the men’s advantage and only 3-for-21 for the series. Attention now turns to Ovechkin’s contract status as he is a pending unrestricted free agent. “We just lost in a playoff series. Let’s talk about my contract and all that stuff later,” he said. Full summary

Winnipeg Jets 5, Edmonton Oilers 4 (OT) (Jets lead 3-0)

The Oilers were in control. Their star players, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, finally made it to the scoresheet. They took a 4-1 lead in the third period. Then Josh Archibald decided to deliver a low-bridge hit to Winnipeg’s Logan Stanley and received a minor penalty for clipping with 8:49 left in the third period. Mathieu Perreault scored a power play goal 30 seconds later. Blake Wheeler scored to reduce the lead to 4-3, then Josh Morrissey followed with the tying goal just 14 seconds later. Nikolaj Ehlers won the match in overtime. Both coaches called the Archibald penalty “the turning point” of the game. McDavid said, “We gave them some sort of lifeline there, and they benefited.” Insult to Injury: Archibald has a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for the incident. Full summary

Three stars of the night

1. Nikolai Ehlers, F, Winnipeg Jets

Ehlers had not played since April 24 due to a shoulder injury. He missed the Jets ‘first two wins in Edmonton, but returned to the line-up for Game 3. His second half goal brought the Oilers’ lead back to 2-1, after two goals from Leon Draisaitl. After the Jets rallied 4-1 in the third period, Ehlers ended it at 9.13 overtime with his second of the night. “Two big goals for sure, but that positivity and energy that he brings with him,” said coach Paul Maurice. “We are clearly glad to have it back.”

Winnipeg comes back from three goals behind, and Nikolaj Ehlers wins from a faceoff in extra time to put Edmonton in a 3-0 series hat.

2. Luke Kunin, F, Nashville Predators

Talk about a happy break. In double OT, Kunin broke his stick in the neutral zone and had to go to the Predators bench for a new one. That left him wide open and unchecked for the winning goal. “I broke my stick, our stuff man had it ready,” said Kunin. “I got up in the slot and found a way to get it in. I was just glad it went in.” Just like the Predators.

Luke Kunin goes unmarked as he cuts to the net, receives the pass, and scores to win it for Nashville in double overtime.

3. Tuukka Rask, G, Boston Bruins

The Bruins goalkeeper made 40 saves, including 20 in the second period alone, to take out the Capitals. Rask has a serve percentage of .941 and an average of 1.81 against goals for the playoffs.

Drink of the day

Great work from my colleague Mark Humphrey in the photo of #Titans @ Jolanda42 literally crushing a beer during a #SmashvillestandingO during the 2nd period. #Preds

Taylor Lewan, offensive tackle for the Tennessee Titans, dipped herself in beer to get the Predators going. Apparently it worked. Check out more of his foaming antics here:

Had a long car ride home from Wynne and told me it was "no fun" getting her and mommy wet … well worth it.

Quote of the day

‘To be honest, I’m not ready for these questions at the moment. There is no excuse to answer all these questions. We’ve been swept from zero to four. I can. [say] whatever I want to say, and say we don’t fight enough, but it is what it is. This is embarrassing. “

– St. Louis Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko when he was swept up in the Avalanche.

Old friends of the day

Zdeno Chara goes through the handshake line with all of his former Bruins teammates. All respect.

Head defender Zdeno Chara had an emotional handshake with his former teammates on the Bruins. Big Z is an unlimited free agent after this season.