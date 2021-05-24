Hornets ‘Boys’ Lacrosse Makes States; Girls Tennis, Boys Golf Complete excellent regular seasons

By Chris Piccirillo / Zip06.com • 5/24/2021 4:14 AM EST

Lacrosse for boys

The boys’ lacrosse team Branford-East Haven (Bfd-EH) solidified a spot in the Class L State Tournament by posting a 13-0 shutout against Wilbur Cross last week in its final game of the regular season. The Hornets finished with a 6-9 regular season record this year.

Bfd-EH started the week with a 7-5 home loss to Lyman Hall on May 17. The next day, the Hornets organized Wilbur Cross with a state berth on the leash and the Governors stayed with the final score of 13-0.

Senior Luke Volpe scored three goals for the Hornets in the win. Sophomore Alex Milne had two goals with two assists, while senior Nick Chieffo scored a goal with two assists. Seniors Markus Indeck and Jared Yakimoff each scored two goals for the team of Head Coach Jim May. Junior Kevin Lee and sophomore Matt McNulty both scored a goal in the winning attempt. Senior Dylan Pyle and senior Matt Cordero each contributed one assist. Junior goalkeeper Aidan Strebel made six saves to the net to help Bfd-EH take the win and make states.

Lacrosse for girls

The Branford girls’ lacrosse team lost 18-5 at Cheshire in the regular season final on May 18. Four days later, the Hornets opened the game in the SCC Division I Tournament as the number 4 seed and dropped a 12-11. decision against No. 5 Lauralton Hall in a quarter-final game at Branford High School. Branford finished his campaign with an overall record of 5-10.

Tennis for girls

The Branford girls tennis team finished the regular season with a record of 11-4 after winning both games last week. The Hornets defeated West Haven and Hamden in the final week of the regular season and will start playing postseason this week.

On May 19, Branford hosted West Haven and shutout it 7-0. The next day, the Hornets claimed a 6-1 win over Hamden to take their 11th regular season win.

Branford is competing in the SCC Division II Tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Hornets will play a semi-final at No. 2 Sheehan on Monday, May 24 at 3:30 pm. With a win, Branford would face the winner of best-placed Jonathan Law and No. 4 Shelton in the final on Tuesday, May 25. After SCCs, the Hornets will compete in the Class L State Tournament that opens on Friday, May 28.

Tennis for boys

The Branford boys’ tennis team finished the regular season with a record of 4-12 after splitting the last two games of the campaign. The Hornets took a loss to Fairfield Prep, then defeated Shelton last week.

Branford won a 4-2 loss at home to Fairfield Prep on May 17. The next day, the Hornets hosted Shelton for another home game, beating the Gaels with a 7-0 score.

Junior Josh Berdon claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win for Branford in the No. 1 game against Shelton. Junior Matt Gaudioso achieved a 6-2, 7-5 victory at No. 2 singles; junior Will Mollow recorded a 6-2, 6-0 win over No. 3 singles; and freshman Luke Baylis was a 6-1, 6-0 winner in the No. 4 singles match.

Branford also won all three doubles en route to the shutout. The number 1 team of senior Alec Aceves-Acosta and senior Justin Fatheree recorded an 8-7 victory; the number 2 team of senior Yann Calderwood and senior Declan Ross took a 7-5, 6-1 victory; and the number 3 team of senior Ayush Sharma and junior Gregory Schultz and won their match with a 6-3, 7-6 score.

Boys golf

The Branford boys’ golf team won two of the last three games of the regular season, finishing with a record of 12-2 this spring. The Hornets took victories against Foran and Wilbur Cross to go down with a loss to Amity in last week’s action.

Branford started his week with a 162-192 home win against Foran at the Pine Orchard Country Club on May 17, marking the Hornets’ 10th straight win. Sophomore Keegan LaLonde garnered medalists as the lowest scorer of the encounter by hitting a 38 for Branford. Senior Billy Linder was right behind LaLonde by finishing with a score of 39 for the line. Junior Justin Acquarulo shot 42, and sophomore Colin Deane scored 43 for the Hornets.

The next day, Branford received Amity and took a one-hit loss to the Spartans, losing the game 176-177. LaLonde and Linder both scored 40 for Branford. Deane scored 45 and Acquarulo finished 52.

The Hornets came back to take a 164-212 road victory over Wilbur Cross at Alling Memorial Golf Club the following afternoon. LaLonde and Acquarulo shared the medalists with their low scores of 38 in the round. Deane shot a 43, while sophomore Matt Morgan returned to the clubhouse with a 45 to help Branford win the regular season final.

Softball

The Branford softball team played road games against East Haven and Hamden last week. The Hornets split the set to finish with a record of 7-11 in the season.

The Hornets took a 12-0 defeat to East Haven on May 18. Two days later, Branford faced Hamden and defeated the Green Dragons by a skewed final of 24-6.

Basketball

The Branford baseball team suffered two losses in the last week of the regular season to finish with a record of 3-15 on the season.

On May 19, Branford dropped an 11-4 decision for Amity in a road race. The day after, the Hornets organized Xavier and went 12-1 defeat at Branford High School.