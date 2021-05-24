TSU announces details of possible future hockey program | Sport





Asthe mailreportedLast month, Tennessee State University is exploring the possibility of starting an NCAA ice hockey program, starting with a feasibility study to gauge student and community interest, the school confirmed Friday. The university partners with College Hockey Inc. and the Nashville Predators, who partnered with TSU in March 2020 on the $ 1 million in 1 month fundraising campaign to provide merit and needs-based scholarships for TSU students who raised $ 1.7 million to fund. 500 grants. TSU would be the very first HBCU to organize a hockey program at a university. “The idea of ​​establishing a collegiate hockey program at TSU is a great opportunity as the country’s first HBCU to take on this venture,” said TSU Chairman Glenda Glover. “This allows us to expand the sport, increase diversity and introduce a new fan base. “Our partnership with the Nashville Predators and Sean Henry continues to develop groundbreaking programs that will have a lasting impact on the university and our students. We appreciate the leadership of the National Hockey League and NCAA College Hockey Inc. in helping lay the foundation for this process in hopes of bringing college hockey to TSU. “ Through the feasibility study, TSU officials will examine the sustainability of men’s and women’s varsity hockey teams, in addition to determining what the school needs in terms of funding, facilities, and everything else that includes running a successful college hockey program. Results of the study are expected sometime in the fall. The NHL and NHL Players Association have in the past sponsored feasibility studies for colleges that wanted to add NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey to their track and field stable. “Despite the absence of a Division I hockey program, the state is filled with talented aspiring student athletes who could build a winning program at Tennessee State University,” said TSU athletic director Dr. Mikki Allensaid. “We are extremely excited about the prospect of adding men’s and women’s ice hockey to our athletics programs. The support from the Nashville Predators and the NHL is truly phenomenal, and it speaks to the commitment these two organizations have to grow the game of hockey. . “ Middle Tennessee has become a hot bed for youth hockey since 2010, and the area has seen the second largest percentage increase in youth hockey in the United States, according to TSU. High school hockey is also a staple of the prep sports scene, with the GNASH hockey league putting together 14 teams made up of 29 schools (through cooperatives). Demand for the sport is also growing exponentially. Since 2014, the Predators have been working to open Ford Ice Center Antioch and Ford Ice Center Bellevue, with plans to open a Ford Ice Center in Sumner County by 2023 and a Clarksville ice center at the Montgomery County Events Center by 2022. “The passion and vision of President Glover, Dr. Allen and all Tennessee State University leaders in striving to make hockey a more diverse and inclusive sport through this feasibility study is both inspiring and humbling,” said Sean Henry, president and CEO of Predators. “Their passion and track record will allow them to create a different success story for other schools and communities to pursue and ideally pursue. Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter@BuienRadarNL







