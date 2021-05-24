Will Ohio State footballs continue the next quarterback’s Buckeyes streak of Heisman Trophy contenders?

COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State coach Ryan Day compared playing quarterback in Ohio State to playing shortstop for the New York Yankees.

A combination of marquee position and marquee program means sky-high expectations and, if all goes well, accolades.

On Monday’s episode of Buckeye Talk, we made our predictions on who will be OSU’s next Heisman Trophy finalist. While OSU shares the record for winners with seven, candidates have come up more frequently in recent years. There were nine top 10 finishes in the past nine years after OSU only had eleven in the 36 years since Archie Griffins had repeated wins in 1974-75.

Each of the Buckeyes has had the last four quarterbacks for the entire season, so if Cardale Jones has finished at least fifth in the Heisman ballot at some point in his career.

Braxton Miller (2011-13): He may have ended his career as a trustee, but Miller’s double threat nearly earned him an invitation to New York. As a sophomore, he finished fifth in 2012, but remained in the marginal league thereafter with ninth place in 2013.

JT Barrett (2014-17): Miller’s pre-season injury in 2014 opened the door for Barrett’s brilliant debut. His fifth place finish that season makes him the last freshman in any position so high in the mood. However, Jones opened the 2015 season as the starter before Barrett reclaimed the job. Despite that promising debut, Barrett never made it to the top 10 by votes.

Dwayne Haskins (2018): No one on this list benefited better from one season. As a sophomore red shirt, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns and finished third behind Oklahomas Kyler Murray and Alabamas Tua Tagovailoa.

Justin Fields (2019-20): With Haskins leaving for the NFL somewhat unexpectedly, OSU needed a high-ceiling quarterback to match the talent spread across the rest of the roster. Fields came over from Georgia and finished third on the ballot ahead of Chase Young and three ahead of JK Dobbins. Fields also finished seventh last season, a one-time favorite that was offset by a few poor performances on a tight schedule.

Whether or not the winner of the 2021 quarterback league can continue the streak could get complicated next spring. Regardless of who wins the court and how well they play, top players Quinn Ewers will arrive in January to start a new fight.

One of the three current competitors was our Buckeye Talk SMS subscribers’ choice for the next Buckeye to New York. However, the vote was close and many said they think the next finalist will come from outside the quarterback room.

