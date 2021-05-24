Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram Nominated for Annual Cricket South Africa Awards







Pacer Anrich Nortje, batsman Aiden Markram and women’s all-rounder Shabnim Ismail are among the several Proteas cricketers nominated Monday for annual Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards in various categories. According to CSA, the board announcing the nominations for the annual awards gives due recognition to its leading men’s and women’s players who have kept the flag flying during extremely difficult COVID-19 times. CSA said it has been a fantastic year for the women’s team to achieve a double white ball over India in the subcontinent for the first time and have achieved a similar result at home to Pakistan in a limited schedule. The Proteas men had mixed results against England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan as they entered a new era following the retirement of many of the game’s legends in recent years. Not surprisingly, all four nominations for the Men’s Cricketer of the Year, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen, have never won the award before. The Momentum Proteas paint a picture of much more experience with Shabnim (2015), Sune Luus (2017) and Laura Wolvaardt (2020), all previous winners of the SA Women’s Cricketer of the Year prize with Lizelle as the fourth member of this nominated quartet. Lee, currently the # 1 hitter in the world in One-Day International (ODI) cricket. “It is my great pleasure and privilege to congratulate all nominees as we celebrate the achievements of both our Proteas Men’s and Momentum Proteas Women’s teams,” said CSA Acting Chief Executive Pholetsi Moseki. “I am also delighted to announce that the Interim Administration has approved a new award named after one of our legends, the Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket award,” added Moseki. “Also, let’s not forget to thank all those wonderful and selfless people who work diligently behind the scenes to create opportunities for our leading cricketers to excel,” he said. “It was a challenging year in the new standard as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and we also have to thank our excellent medical team for making cricket possible on both an international and domestic level,” concluded Moseki. Other nominated Proteas men’s players in the different categories are Tabraiz Shamsi (T20 International Cricketer of the Year), Faf du Plessis (KFC Streetwise Award), David Miller (One-Day International Cricketer of the Year), Janneman Malan (International Newcomer of the Year). Year Year, T20 International Cricketer of the Year and SA Fans’ Player of the Year). Dean Elgar (Test Cricketer of the Year), George Linde (International Newcomer of the Year, KFC Streetwise Award), Lizaad Williams (International Newcomer of the Year), Andile Phehlukwayo (One Day International Cricketer of the Year), Kagiso Rabada (SA Fans’ Player of the Year) and Kyle Verreynne (SA Fans’ Player of the Year). In the ladies category, other nominees are Tazmin Brits and Anneke Bosch (both Momentum Women’s T20 International Cricketer of the Year), Marizanne Kapp (Momentum Women’s One-Day International Cricketer of the Year) and Nonkululeku Mlaba (SA Fans’ Player of the Year) . Promoted The CSA Awards Judging Panel consists of Jeremy Fredericks (Convener), Crystal Arnold, Makhaya Ntini, Clinton du Preez, Lungani Zama and Natalie Germanos with statistical input from Andrew Samson. The various winners, including the prestigious SA Men’s and Women’s Player of the Year Awards, will be named during a social media takeover on May 31. Topics mentioned in this article

