Alabama analyst shoots the Tigers





The rivalry between Clemson football and the Alabama Crimson Tide has gone deep for the past half a decade and doesn’t look like it will go away anytime soon. While the Tigers and Tide have not kept pace since January 2019, both fans have consistently kept up with each other, given that at least one of the two programs has played in the National Championship game each of the past six years. Clemson has won two national championships during that time, while Alabama has won three, including the most recent. Alabama and Clemson met on the softball diamond last weekend in the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional, where the Tide won both matchups, but a little joke from an Alabama media member had nothing to do with the softball games. Cecil Hurt of TideSports tweeted about the scenes from the audience during the PGA Tour and he had this to say: Wild scene, but remember Clemson does this for every game. – Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) May 23, 2021 If you’re not sure what he’s talking about, here’s a tweet from the PGA Tour in which fans celebrated and almost “rushed the greens” after Phil Mickelson’s victory on Sunday afternoon. Hurt refers to how Clemson football fans “Gather at the Paw” after every home game Fans across the country had long been jealous of and hated Clemson’s tradition of gathering by the paw. Hurt’s comment, followed by a host of fans who hate the tradition, was nothing new. Yes and they try to make it look like a huge deal, they beat a nothing ACC school. LOL – Ice Man (@clarke_jkc) May 23, 2021 This is a great tweet – Grizzly Adams (@ dcgator13) May 23, 2021 It’s funny how many ‘SEC fans’ like to tell Clemson football fans that tradition shows an inferiority complex and Tiger fans should act like they’ve been there. Last time we checked, unless your name is Alabama (and LSU for a single season), you haven’t “been” in a long time. People love to hate traditions and try to destroy the ACC at any time, but the truth is that collecting by the paw has nothing to do with the adversary and it never has to do it. Just because people in Alabama have forgotten how to celebrate victories doesn’t mean Clemson fans should do the same. There’s nothing wrong with having fun all season long and appreciating every win. There’s also nothing wrong with taking part in a tradition that’s been going on for decades, indicating the family atmosphere that Clemson has always been about – far more than any other university in the country, we might add.







