Paskaris appointed assistant coach for Falcon hockey | Sport

The Bowling Green State University hockey team, along with hockey coach Ty Eigner, have announced that they are hiring new assistant coach Stavros Paskaris.
Paskaris brings 13 years of peer coaching experience to the Falcons bank and joins Eigner and assistant coach Curtis Carr on staff and Operations Team Director Nathan Phillips.
We are very excited to add Stavros Paskaris to our staff, he checked every square Curtis, Nathan and I were looking for in terms of expanding our staff, Eigner said. He is highly respected in the field of college hockey and brings a wealth of experience in recruiting and coaching college hockey. His wife Shannan and their daughters Effie and Zoe will be a great addition to Bowling Green and our hockey program.
Paskaris will join the Falcon family after three previous stops in collegiate hockey. Most recently, he was on Dartmouth’s coaching staff after spending 2014-2020 at Princeton and began his career with five seasons at Adrian College.
I am honored to attend Bowling Green State University with Ty, Curtis and Nathan and be part of such a historic hockey program, Paskaris said. Shannan and I couldn’t be more excited to be raising our family in the Bowling Green community.
Paskaris spent the 2020-21 season with the Dartmouth hockey program and joined the staff in July 2020. As the Ivy League retired from sports for the past year, Paskaris did not appear on the bench during his season with the program.
Born in Dearborn, Michigan, Paskaris received his undergraduate degree from Wayne State and a master’s degree from Ohio University. While at Wayne State, Paskaris was a four-year member of the varsity hockey program, which was named College Hockey America Rookie of the Year in 2005. He also played for the Dayton Bombers in the ECHL.
