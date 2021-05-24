Table tennis. Yang leader, Hachard in progress, Stoyanov in retreat: Caen TTC results





Antoine Hachard, Stéphane Ouaiche and de Caennais had a great season. The individual balance. (© AC / Sport in Caen) Caen ended the season of Pro A in fifth place in the general classification, Friday May 21, 2021. In a clear improvement from last season, thanks to the contribution of Wang Yang, the Caennais could also rely on a very good Antoine Hachard. From Wang Yang to Niagol Stoyanov, the record player per player. Wang Yang, a tenu son, called Wang Yang won 65% of his matches with Caen. (© Aline Chatel / Sport in Caen) His numbers: 20 games. 13 wins, 7 losses. 65% wins. For his last three games, Wang Yang won 76% and largely justified his status as leader and strongman (among others) of Pro A. His last week “failed,” according to his coach. Xavier Renouvin, has somewhat tarnished the record (three losses in a row). With 65% wins this year, which equates to more than a third of the points scored by his team, the naturalized Slovakian player has nevertheless fulfilled his mission. This is the element that has caused the club to move from a team that plays maintenance to a team that plays the first half of the table. In addition, the integration was good. Xavier RenouvinCoach from Caen TTC Antoine Hachard won the second leader Antoine Hachard finished with 55% wins. (© AC / Sport in Caen) His numbers: 20 games. 11 wins, 9 losses. 55% wins. Antoine Hachard had one of the best seasons of his career. The other leader of the team, at the table and away, had launched his championship perfectly, winning six of his first eight matches. The ending was more complicated (four losses in five games between April 13 and May 18), but the Parisian ended with a logical success for Romain Ruiz. “He is doing better than last year,” comments Xavier Renouvin. He also played a lot. It’s a progression. Had it not been for a few furious defeats in the beautiful, Antoine Hachard really would have taken a step forward. Stéphane Ouaiche not far from the scales Stéphane Ouaiche finished with 46% wins. (© AC / Sport in Caen) His numbers: 15 games. 7 wins, 8 losses. 46% wins. In his standards last season, Stéphane Ouaiche had an exercise that consisted of ups and downs. Winner of Robert Gardos (world number 29) at the start of the season, he was capable of great performances. His return to the French group for an end-of-season internship in particular did him the most good. Between February and May, Stéphane Ouaiche won four of his six games played. Niagol Stoyanov finished well Niagol Stoyanov finished with 43% wins. (© AC / Sport in Caen) His numbers: 14 games. 6 wins, 8 losses. 43% wins. He has had a complicated season and yet his latest statistics are not that bad. Caen number 4 at the start of the season, after being weakened by the Covid, Niagol Stoyanov ended up playing almost as many games as Stéphane Ouaiche, winning only one less. “He was quite irregular”, regrets Xavier Renouvin, for whom “six victories is unfortunately not enough”. But the Italian, who missed the Olympic qualification, was able to console himself with some nice victories. It delivers two successes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos