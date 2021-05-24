Atlanta United recognizes that offense can improve





Against Seattle, center-back Miles Robinson hit a high pass over his midfield and back line for Brooks Lennon to run on. When Lennon reached the ball at the back line, Seattles Brad Smith had to try a tackle. He was late. Punishment. Atlanta United doesn’t try many line divide passes. According to MLS journalist Joseph Lowery, the team was penultimate in that category this season for Sunday. I don’t think we sometimes ask the opposition’s back line to turn around and face and defend their own goal, Guzan said. And when you do that, you create good things. Brooks (Lennon) has a great flight, comes to the end and the man catches him. Against Montreal, Santiago Sosa hit a 20-meter pass to George Bello, who defeated his defender and passed it on to Jake Mulraney, who created enough space by dribbling to hit a cross into the center of the box where Marcelino Moreno sprinted for the finish. to headline. for the winning goal in the 94th minute. Both games were different from how the attack worked for most of the season. It was methodical, predictable and mostly ineffective. The team has scored 10 goals in 10 games in all competitions and has scored more than one goal in just one game. It has scored seven goals in six league matches. But Heinze said he feels the offense is improving. Atlanta United head coach Gabriel Heinze (left) gestures from the bench during the second half against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Seattle. Heinze got a yellow card for arguing about a call during the game. (Ted S. Warren / AP) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren What I’m trying to do with my players is try to teach them a certain way, he said. There will be some games where we have more chances. There will be games when we don’t have that many opportunities. The good news for Atlanta United is that despite not creating many opportunities from its plethora of possession, it has done enough to earn four major points in the past two weeks. It will host Nashville on Saturday for the FIFA-mandated international break. The team won’t play again until it hosts Philadelphia on June 20. It will have time to work on its implementation in the last third. It’s not a habit to score in the last minute, Heinze said. I believe it is more about heart and conviction. Do not give up. The game ends after 93 minutes and every ball is like the last ball. This is a sport unlike other sports where you have to give the maximum you have every minute. xx For more content on Atlanta United follow me on twitter @BuienRadarNL On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now Atlanta United reporting on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution – Atlanta Uniteds 2021 MLS schedule April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0 April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1 May 1, New England 2, Atlanta United 1 May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1, May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0 May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1 May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 PM, BSSO / BSSE June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), to be determined, BSSO / BSSE June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3.30pm, BSSO / BSSE July 3 in Chicago, 8pm, BSSO / BSSE July 8 in Nashville, 8:30 pm, BSSO / BSSE July 17 vs. New England, 5pm, ESPN July 21 in Cincinnati, 7pm, FS1 July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 pm, ABC July 30 in Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN August 4 in Montreal, 7.30pm, BSSO / BSSE August 7 in Columbus, 7.30pm BSSO / BSSE August 15 vs. LAFC, 4:00 pm ESPN August 18 vs. Toronto, 7pm BSSO / BSSE August 21 at DC United, 8pm, BSSO / BSSE August 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 pm, Univision September 10 vs. Orlando, 7pm, FS1 September 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7:00 PM, BSSO / BSSE September 18 vs. DC United, 3:30 pm, Univision Sept. 25 in Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., Univision September 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 pm, FS1 October 2 in Montreal, 7pm, BSSO / BSSE October 16 in Toronto, 7.30pm, BSSO / BSSE October 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 PM, BSSO / BSSE October 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 PM, BSSO / BSSE October 30 vs. Toronto, 6pm, BSSO / BSSE November 3 at New York Red Bulls, to be determined, BSSO / BSSE November 7 in Cincinnati, 3:30 pm, BSSO / BSSE







