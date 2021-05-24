The launch of the US Major League Cricket Tournament dates back to 2023





The United States’ first Major League Cricket (MLC) T20 tournament, set to take place in 2021, has been postponed to 2023 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The delay also gives time to renovate the AirHogs Stadium facility in Dallas before it becomes one of six venues for MLC in two years. ESPNcricinfo reports. There are 29 investors in MLC, with the list consisting of business leaders and technology entrepreneurs from companies such as Google, Microsoft and Facebook. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Paytm founder Vijay Sharma and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, among others, are involved. Exhibition games for MLC can still take place in 2022, for the first full season the following year with six teams. USA Cricket is aiming to acquire or upgrade six wicket locations to be operational for MLC by 2025. In October, USA Cricket launched a fundamental plan – which it hopes will make cricket a major sport in the country by the end of the decade. There is also a possibility that cricket will be included in the schedule for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, with the mighty Board of Control for Cricket in India saying it will back a bid and International Cricket Council members are examining how they can benefit of Olympic inclusion. . USA Cricket separately announced the creation of four new grass wicket facilities and plans to launch senior and under-19 women’s national leagues at its annual general meeting (AGM). The AGM was held YouTube. Paraag Marathe, chairman of the USA Cricket Board, also praised the membership campaign launched in early 2021, bringing the total number of members from 723 to “approximately 20,000,” the chairman said. ESPNcricinfo.







