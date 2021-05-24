Lightning Round: Just play hockey, please

Floating on the air, I have a half-written rant about Game Four that I wrote with the intention of publishing Sunday morning as our Morning After Thought. It was not well written, although some creative expletives were used. I decided to cut it because, quite frankly, it didn’t spark much discussion about this series. In fact, it was a 600-word emotion.

Instead, I decided to wait a day and let things cool down a bit. As I told the staff in our Slack chat, I try not to keep hatred in my heart, but the Panthers and their fanbase (along with some of the Lightning fanbase on social media) make it hard, oh so hard. Here we are, however, a few days later and time has dampened the animosity a bit.

Coach Cooper summed up Game Three quite succinctly in his post-game press release when he said, The hockey game ended halfway through the second. It became something else. That echoed the sentiment of our Twitter feed immediately after the match:

The first half of the game was fun to watch. The last half was simply not entertaining. Raw Charge, a Champa Bay Lightning website (@RawCharge) May 22, 2021

It’s a great shame that it’s turned into a penalty and a questionable hit as both teams have the talent to make it a fast-paced, skill-based series. They both play offensive, aggressive hockey that thrives on creating sales and good chaos. That has even shone through the gray cloud of unnecessary play that has enveloped this series from time to time.

Floridas style is the worst possible match for the Lightning. They love to create sales or block shots and immediately transition to offense. Their attackers fly out of the zone as soon as the puck hits their teammates’ stick. With the way the bolts squeeze out of the blueline, it plays directly into Floridas transition game.

At the same time, the Panthers’ aggressive play in the defense zone has allowed plenty of open ice for the Bolts as they hit their cross-ice passes and perform their high-low play. They had a lot of open eyes from the points and that allowed them to score on deflections and rebounds. This should be the kind of hockey that the NHL is celebrating and splashing all over (and not banned to CNBC, but that’s a post for another day).

Arguing about who started it, or who the dirtier team is, doesn’t make sense right now. Both sides are taking liberties and the referees keep making it happen. What is abundantly clear is which team will handle it better, and that is the Lightning.

The Panthers were the better team in 5v5 this series. Whether it’s because their style causes a headache for the Bolts, or Tampa’s penchant for bad clears and turnover, Florida has a pretty good grip on even power play. According to Natural Stat trick the Lightning fluctuates a 43.77% Corsi For, 41.68% expected targets for and 38.33% high hazard for. None of these are large numbers. They are not even good grades. Florida is getting more opportunities from more dangerous areas.

What the Bolts are good at is scoring on the odds they have been given and dominating the power play. The power game has been very, very good. They also took advantage of the better goaltending game. While Andrei Vasilevskiy wasn’t out, he made the big saves when the team needed him, which is a big reason why they are 3-1 in the series.

Game Four was a great example of this trend. Florida controlled the game for most of the first half of the game, but the scoreboard didn’t reflect it as Vasy stoned them and the Lightning scored on the two chances they had. The Panthers got frustrated and took it out physically. When they were short, the Bolts had their way. When Tampa Bay came up short, they took care of things.

If there is any evidence that experience helps win playoff games, it has been this series. The Lightning were frustrated, but they stuck to their game plan. The Panthers deviated from it when things hadn’t gone their way. Could that change? Possibly. When the Panthers quit their extracurricular activities and stay out of the penalty kick, this is a close game. The only problem is they dug quite a deep hole at this point.

It would be nice if the shenanigans stop in Game Five and both teams focus on winning the game rather than the scrums. It would also be nice if the Lightning came out of this series without serious injuries or suspensions.

Lightning connections:

Bolts sign Max Cajkovic

The Lightning bolstered their ranks for next season when they signed another prospect to a three-year contract. Cajkovic, 20, had a bit of a tough season in 2020-21. With COVID restrictions, he only played in 12 games for Val-d-Or (6 goals, 8 assists) as the QMJHL was postponed throughout the year. He also played in 27 goals (2 goals, 15 assists) for the Bratislava Capitals in Slovakia.

Cajkovic, an attacker drafted in the third round in 2019, made headlines in late 2020 when he was sent home by the Slovak. World juniors team after allegedly leaving at least one teammate with a concussion after a questionable hit in their training camp.

He has the speed, the shot, and the talent to make it to the NHL, but he has to take the next step and be mentally ready for the professional game. Cajkovic will be surrounded by quite a few fellow rookies in Syracuse next season as the Bolts have brought in quite a few of their prospects in recent months.

Injuries to Kucherov, Sergachev was not considered serious

Joe Smith breaks the series so far, noting that, according to his sources, the injuries of Nikita Kucherov and Mikhail Sergachev are not considered serious. It’s the postseason so we don’t know what they’re dealing with until they’re over, and the Lightning’s official word is silence, but that’s better than bad news.

If they’re in the game tonight, expect them both to play with a bit of a head start. Neither is friendly to the roughening, and Kucherov tends to find an extra gear if he holds a grudge.

Could Spencer Knight be the answer for Florida in the net?

Goalkeeping for the Panthers wasn’t terrible this series, but it wasn’t great either. Neither Chris Driedger nor Sergei Bobrovsky were able to make the big save when the team needed it and both have been pulled from matches. So, could Coach Quenneville really do the thing and start 20-year-old uber prospect Spencer Knight with the team season on the line? Looks like Knight in the starters net during training on Sunday. That could be some coaching play or a hint at a daring move by Coach Q. However, it’s unlikely the Lightning really cares who’s in the net.

Panthers bring more visitors

It should be noisy for Game Five as the Panthers announced they would allow just under 75% capacity for the game. They had allowed 50% for the first two games (both losses to Florida). With the tension on the ice, it will be an interesting atmosphere for a potentially series-deciding match.

Yesterday’s games

Predators 4, Hurricanes 3 (2OT)

Series equal on 2

Well, we have a series of our own, don’t we? For the second game in a row, the Predators took out the best-placed Hurricanes in double bonus extra hockey. Jusse Saroos made 58 saves in the win and Luke Kunin ended the second overtime at 4:10 PM.

Avalanche 5, Blues 2

Colorado wins series 4-0

This series was the most skewed on paper and turned out to be on ice. Colorado is the first team to advance to the next round, where they await the winner of the Wild / Golden Knights series. The big line led to the foul as Miko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon all scored while Phillip Grubauer stopped 18 of the 20 shots /

Bruins 3, capitals 1

Boston wins the series 4-1

Our first disruption to the tournament. Boston knocks out Tom Wilson and the Capitals because Washington offense just did not appear for the series. Patrice Bergeron scored two goals in the series clincher and Tukka Rask stopped 40 of 41 shots.

Jets 5, Oilers 4 (OT)

Winnipeg leads series 3-0

Oh Edmonton. It looked like they were getting back on track. Leon Draisaitl scored his first two goals of the season and Connor McDavid got his first two assists. It was 4-1. Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a face-off in extra time to put the Oilers on the brink of elimination. That should go well in Edmonton.

Today’s Games

Islanders @ Penguins, 7:00 PM EST, NBCSN, SN1, TVAS2, ATTSN-PT, MSG

Series equal on 2

Maple Leafs @ Canadiens, 7:00 PM EST, NHLN, CBC, TVAS, SN

Series equal to 1

Oilers @ Jets, 9:45 PM EST, NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS2

Jets lead series 3-0

Wild @ Golden Knights, 10:30 pm EST, CNBC, TVAS, SN1, ATTSN-RM, BSN +

Golden Knights lead series 3-1