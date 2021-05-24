TABLE TENNIS – Denis Chatelain: We also proved that we kept doing things, that we were dynamic (1/2)

It’s time to take stock of the 2020-2021 seasonAmiens STT. We therefore first offer you a two-part interview with the chairman of the structure Denis Chatelain and the coach of the Pro B, Arnaud Sellier.



How do you rate the club after such a special season?

Denis Chatelain : Sportingly, it was a blank season for almost all divisions, except for the pros who could play. The others could only compete for about a month and especially the adults could not train. The kids could have picked up a bit now and then, here and there for a few weeks. Finally, for the club and sporty, it was a difficult year, especially since it is already the second in a row… But it also made us develop a number of things! We took every opportunity to redo outdoor activities as soon as we got the chance with the youngsters, our coaches were dynamic enough to set up different and varied things. It made it possible to maintain a bond and that was really the main goal towards the members. So there were collaborations with athletics, with the AAC who also lent us a tennis court to set our tables outside on a sunny day. Members could also play a bocce tournament or even play at the tables in Saint-Pierre Park.

Humanly speaking, there are still things that have happened. It was not entirely negative Denis Chatelain

These activities were open to everyone, although they were less successful in adults. Now we will see how things will go, but it is good to be able to resume before September. We’ll see if people come back or not, but what worries me most is that, human beings are like this, we adopt new habits very quickly and there it has been for two years that people have not been used to going to the room. There will be a lot of work to be done that can take a long time to get them back, but our role is also to communicate to lure them into the room. The goal was really to keep the link as we know it is vulnerable and people might not come back to the club.

Sportingly, the results are pretty quick as only team 1 could play, but humanly speaking, there are still things that have happened. It was not completely negative and that is what I will remember this year.

Does a season where only Pro B could play affect the club in the media?

Denis C. : What happened was that the whole sport came to a standstill, especially in Amiens with hockey quitting early, football with ups and downs etc., that a lot of people were interested in the club because we were already going, but in addition we had good results. Since we are always only interested in the winners, we filled all the boxes! We have never had so much press: the radio gave us interviews which has never happened before, France 3 even got through once very succinctly what had not happened since the arrival of the Japanese … We felt that the sports press should take care of it and we benefited from it. has been super positive for us, we have never talked about it so much, in the media it has been an exceptional year! The downside is that people talked about us, but on the other side, people couldn’t come to the club.

What happened from a partnership and sponsorship point of view for the club?

Denis C. : There on the other hand, and it may be a bit of my fault too, I haven’t dared to visit them for two years asking them to pay a fee that we can’t do to them. It’s a bit dormant and I hope we can come back to see them and tell them we’re leaving, the club is coming back to life. Because that was a bit tricky. We will see if we have partnerships that end, but we can also have new ones because we have also proven that we keep doing things, that we are dynamic, that we try to give a positive image of our discipline, the club. and the city. We show that we take it seriously and this is important, it can be a way to bring in new partners. But one of the club’s problems is that we don’t have someone really in charge of communication or recruiting. This is going to be an area to work on and we’ve known it for a long time, but one day we really need someone who is self-investing, a person whose job it is and who has a network. That we can recruit partners, develop sports business: we had already tried to launch this, but we took a lot of rakes because we don’t have a network, we have jobs that do that, we’re not in the company and if we are not , it’s complicated.

It is important for the fame and influence of the club, and even of the city of Amiens Denis Chatelain

How did you run a club as president that was running at half the speed?

During their matches in Amiens, Grégoire, Tomi, Jesús and Horacio stay with the chairman, Denis Chatelain

Denis C. : Let’s just say we were still very busy as there was always Team 1 to manage with their games and their travels. Arnaud also invested a lot this year, he helped me enormously because until then the burden was getting heavier, and personally it also became more and more complicated with my job. Arnaud took care of a lot of things that relieved me enormously: all practical matters, for example booking hotels or minibuses. It is true that I always take great care of the players by picking them up at the airport and hosting them at home, but we also shared roles. And the more people join the project to help, the better! It also relieved me in the sense that I also take care of everything financial and the fact that the club is taking it easy, it relieved me because otherwise I would spend several hours a day there. Level then it was a bit more relaxed.

In your opinion, will the permanent broadcasting of matches by all clubs in the championship have an impact on your sport and its image?

Denis C. : In any case, I hope that it will be maintained in the future, that the clubs will continue to commit themselves. In Amiens we had already started it before the Covid, but what was good is that all other clubs got in. In the past, many clubs did not want to do it because they discovered that it took spectators away from the room and this is also because we experienced it ourselves: during lesson Facebook livewe see that there are people who live 500m or 1km from the location and who, however, do not come.

On the other hand, it also makes it possible to reach many more people. For example, thanks to foreign players, the broadcast goes to different countries. I think that’s important for the fame and influence of the club, and even the city of Amiens. And that’s why we started it before the pandemic and we will continue to do it afterwards; I also hope that the other clubs will continue as it can only benefit the promotion of the discipline.

We offered things and we didn’t close the store! Arnaud Sellier

As for the outdoor activities, was it a wish of the young people to take over or of the organizers to keep the club alive?

Arnaud Sellier : No, but it is true that we anticipate a lot. It is true that the season was more “relaxing” in the sense that we had less things to do, different things, but we always tried to anticipate, so in the end it was us meeting members to offer them something. We didn’t have so many people asking us “can we do this or that?”, But we tried to think about what we could suggest. We were still hoping for the resumption date, which has finally arrived!

Has the resumption of minors, often allowed intermittently, had a fatigue effect in some young people?

The outdoor replay for ASTT on 04-28-21

Against Arnaud S. : I’m not sure, but in the period that we were able to resume between December 15th and January 15th, we still had people in the room. On the sessions that were offered on Saturday morning, we went to 25-30 participants, on the outdoor session we were also 35 participants so they were encouraging signals as well. We had fewer people during the physical sessions away from home, but it is also less fun. At least we’ve always had a few players, we offered stuff and we didn’t close the shop!

Denis C .: It’s always the same logic to keep the link, suggest things, show that we were thinking about it. Of course we couldn’t offer ping pong, but we tried to offer different activities.

Interview by Océane Kronek

Photo credits: Léandre Leber – Gazettesports.fr / Denis Chatelain – Amiens STT