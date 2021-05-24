The national coach has Juan Soto apologize to his teammates after ’embarrassing’ game costs the team one point





Getty images

Fortunately for outfielder Juan Soto, his Washington Nationals held on to the lead of interleague rival Baltimore Orioles with a score of 6-5 on Sunday (box score). It’s “luck” for Soto, because in the fourth he had a mental decline that could alter the results. Here’s a look: Andrew Stevenson was third ahead of Washington, and reached out with two outs. If Soto had bothered, he would most likely have been safe at first, which meant Stevenson’s flight would have counted. However, Soto probably assumed the ball would go foul and didn’t run. Catchers usually place pop-ups with their backs to the field, as Pedro Severino did here, precisely because such balls tend to drift into fair ground, which is exactly what happened to Soto’s annoyance. Check the sign-up box to confirm that you want to subscribe. Thank you for registering!

You can tell by Soto’s reaction at first base that he realized he had made a mistake and was quite angry with himself before that. However, such self-destruction wasn’t enough for manager Davey Martinez: There is no surer path to the lead doghouse than not running a beaten ball, especially when it turns out that you would (probably) have been safe had it emptied. Potentially complicating matters is that Soto was 0 for 5 on the record and has suffered some sort of drought since returning from the injured list in early May – at least by his usual standards. But in the end, the Nats earned the sweep and handed the Orioles their sixth consecutive loss.







