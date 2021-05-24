‘What a transformed bowler Zaheer Khan was after his stint’: Murali Kartik emphasizes the value of playing county cricket





Murali Kartik, the former cricketer in India, has a great appreciation for county cricket in England. Kartik, who has been involved in the County Championship at various periods with Somerset, Lancashire, Surrey and Middlesex, called the entire experience “great training for any cricketer”. Citing the example of Zaheer Khan, the former Indian left arm spinner explained the importance of county cricket and how it has the potential to transform a cricketer. Speaking to R. Ashwin on his YouTube show “DRS with Ash,” Kartik shared how it benefited one of India’s best pacesetters, Zaheer. READ ALSO | “Previously, 9 out of 10 wanted to be Sachin, Dhoni; now they want to be Bumrah, Shami ‘: L Balaji on India’s tempo battery “It’s a great training, believe me, for any cricketer – forget spinners, seamers, batsmen. I know you (Ashwin) played too. “Zaheer Khan, what a transformed bowler he was after his county stint,” said Karthik. Former left arm pacer Zaheer hit a meager spot in 2006. He then joined Worcestershire to replace injured fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar from Pakistan. The Indian cricketer made the most of it, hitting 78 wickets in 16 games for this county team and not looking back. The following year, Zaheen took 41 wickets in 9 Test matches, as opposed to 18 wickets in 4 matches in 2006. In 2007 ODIs, he eventually took 40 wickets in 33 matches. He was an altered, improved bowler after the county stint. READ ALSO | MS Dhoni’s comments were completely misunderstood: CSK youngster N Jagadeesan clarifies captain’s comments in IPL 2020 Forty-four-year-old Kartik, who was in and out of the Indian team, became a regular in the province. Kartik recalled his experience and explained: For me personally, the ball didn’t turn. Even when it did, it was very slow. I was there as a foreign player and that added pressure and you are expected to perform regardless of the surfaces, even if you have Jimmy Anderson and Dominic Cork in your line-up. That’s what I learned when I first went to Lancashire. For me, I went there after Muttiah Muralitharan. So those were big shoes to fill again. What I learned was that if you are bowler playing the first day of a championship game, how do you come to bowl? Karthik said. Cricketer-turned-commentator also spoke of how essential it was for him to adapt and mold according to the conditions to gain maximum benefit. READ ALSO | ‘The team that won in Australia had lost in New Zealand’: Chopra names his favorite for the WTC final You may be an attacking spinner by nature. But you have to tone down that menu based on the day and wicket you’re playing on. Because the wickets are so different in a radius of 10 miles. Essex is different from Middlesex, which is so flat. In fact, on the same Middlesex site, up the slope, toward the visitor’s pavilion, it will be flat, but it will start to sew on the other side, he added. Kartik ended his international career with 61 wickets in 46 matches.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos