Sports
Top football tweets: It’s been a weird season
The Premier League signed on for a new season and we said goodbye to a few legends.
Here are just some of the best tweets from this weekend’s football.
1. A Premier League legend deflects
After 10 years and 184 Premier League goals (a record for a player at one club), Sergio Aguero said goodbye to Manchester City on Sunday. He is their most decorated player.
2. What a moment
With a nice gesture, Manchester City invited 15-year-old fan Jake Tindale, who is recovering from brain surgery, to help them toast to the title.
3. Liverpool’s top three wishes granted by Wijnaldum and co
So it turns out that Liverpool’s season … wasn’t that bad in the end? They topped the table at Christmas, came eighth in March, and came on the last day of the season hoping to make it into the top four by goal difference. In the end they finished third.
It was also an emotional day as Gini Wijnaldum played for the fans in what appears to be his last game for the Reds.
Nathaniel Phillips, 24 and 20-year-old Rhys Williams also earned their scars in the fight as a center-back.
4. Super Sundae
Dairy me, we’ve all heard it now. Chelsea stumbled across the line to fourth place 2-1 lose away at Villa Park on Sunday.
5. A new meme is born
Luis Suarez could not contain himself on Saturday. The man thrown out by Barcelona scored the goal against Real Valladolid that helped Atletico Madrid win La Liga.
6. ‘Imagine if we had footballers back in the stadium’
Paris St-Germain proves that while football hasn’t been the same without fans, you don’t actually need players on the field to create an atmosphere.
7. All roads lead to Leeds
There was no opportunity to get between this fan and a little Bielsa ball on the last day.
8. It is not extinct
A familiar face returned to the Emirates Stadium to remind fans of better days.
9. Joe Willock stan account
Newcastle United ended the season somewhat with a 12th place. Loaned Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock scored again match Alan Shearer’s club record of scoring in seven consecutive games.
It is also a record for his parent club.
10. Sliding in the summer like
St Johnstone completed a cup double for the season by beating Hibernian in the Scottish Cup final on Sunday.
11. As if he needed more firepower
Robert Lewandowski has scored 41 goals in the Bundesliga this season, outrageously ridiculous, surpassing Gerd Muller’s previous record of 40.
12. Can you be too sporty?
Just a reminder that Stoke beat them 6-1 in Steven Gerrard’s last game for Liverpool. This is why the Premier League is the most uncompromising division in the world.
13. Now a little less sporty
Forest Green Rovers painfully missed Sunday in the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs, losing 5-4 on aggregate to Newport County. Former Forest Green player James Norwood helped knock them out of the semi-finals when he scored against his old club in 2019 and he clearly felt like reminding them. No love lost.
14. It’s not over yet!
There will be plenty of nervous fans in the English Football League this week as the promotion playoffs progress.
15. The new normal
And finally, a reflection on an unprecedented season, which has provided a few surprises. Inter Milan won the Scudetto for the first time since 2010, Lille took their first Ligue 1 title since 2011 and Atletico Madrid took their first La Liga trophy since 2014. It’s been an interesting one.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]