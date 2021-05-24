Top football tweets: It’s been a weird season

Sergio Aguero signed off in style

The Premier League signed on for a new season and we said goodbye to a few legends.

Here are just some of the best tweets from this weekend’s football.

1. A Premier League legend deflects

After 10 years and 184 Premier League goals (a record for a player at one club), Sergio Aguero said goodbye to Manchester City on Sunday. He is their most decorated player.

2. What a moment

One for the fans

With a nice gesture, Manchester City invited 15-year-old fan Jake Tindale, who is recovering from brain surgery, to help them toast to the title.

3. Liverpool’s top three wishes granted by Wijnaldum and co

So it turns out that Liverpool’s season … wasn’t that bad in the end? They topped the table at Christmas, came eighth in March, and came on the last day of the season hoping to make it into the top four by goal difference. In the end they finished third.

It was also an emotional day as Gini Wijnaldum played for the fans in what appears to be his last game for the Reds.

Nathaniel Phillips, 24 and 20-year-old Rhys Williams also earned their scars in the fight as a center-back.

4. Super Sundae

Dairy me, we’ve all heard it now. Chelsea stumbled across the line to fourth place 2-1 lose away at Villa Park on Sunday.

5. A new meme is born

Luis Suarez could not contain himself on Saturday. The man thrown out by Barcelona scored the goal against Real Valladolid that helped Atletico Madrid win La Liga.

6. ‘Imagine if we had footballers back in the stadium’

Paris St-Germain proves that while football hasn’t been the same without fans, you don’t actually need players on the field to create an atmosphere.

7. All roads lead to Leeds

There was no opportunity to get between this fan and a little Bielsa ball on the last day.

8. It is not extinct

A familiar face returned to the Emirates Stadium to remind fans of better days.

9. Joe Willock stan account

Newcastle United ended the season somewhat with a 12th place. Loaned Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock scored again match Alan Shearer’s club record of scoring in seven consecutive games.

It is also a record for his parent club.

10. Sliding in the summer like

St Johnstone completed a cup double for the season by beating Hibernian in the Scottish Cup final on Sunday.

11. As if he needed more firepower

This man is armed and dangerous

Robert Lewandowski has scored 41 goals in the Bundesliga this season, outrageously ridiculous, surpassing Gerd Muller’s previous record of 40.

12. Can you be too sporty?

Just a reminder that Stoke beat them 6-1 in Steven Gerrard’s last game for Liverpool. This is why the Premier League is the most uncompromising division in the world.

13. Now a little less sporty

Forest Green Rovers painfully missed Sunday in the semi-finals of the League Two play-offs, losing 5-4 on aggregate to Newport County. Former Forest Green player James Norwood helped knock them out of the semi-finals when he scored against his old club in 2019 and he clearly felt like reminding them. No love lost.

14. It’s not over yet!

There will be plenty of nervous fans in the English Football League this week as the promotion playoffs progress.

The ecstasy and the pain

15. The new normal

And finally, a reflection on an unprecedented season, which has provided a few surprises. Inter Milan won the Scudetto for the first time since 2010, Lille took their first Ligue 1 title since 2011 and Atletico Madrid took their first La Liga trophy since 2014. It’s been an interesting one.