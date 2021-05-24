Florida men’s tennis celebrates first national title





It should have been a long wait and it was patiently waited for. The Florida Gators tennis team claimed the programs first national title on Saturday night, beating No. 1 Baylor 4-1 in the NCAA Championship. After losing three previous trips to the Final Four, the fourth time was the charm for the No. 1 seeded Gators. After swiping against Texas on Friday to advance to Saturday’s Championship, losing wasn’t an option. The Gators finally started their game at 10 p.m. after a four-hour women’s championship. The last singles match between Ben Shelton and Charlie Broom, which secured victory for the Gators, ended about 10 minutes after midnight. Florida head coach Bryan Shelton was far from tired after watching his son secure victory for his team. ‘I’m trying to make myself cry. Yes, it’s special, ”said Shelton of his son who took the win during this post-game interview on the field. ‘I have ten men there. Ten guys who came out and worked every day. I am just very proud of you and what you have done. “ Shelton is the 24th coach in all NCAA sports to lead two different programs to a national team title. Of those 24, Shelton is the fifth to coach a national championship team in a men’s and women’s sport. Best #VictoryMonday ever. #GatorsMTN #GoGators pic.twitter.com/YbaoaENlpm – Gators Men’s Tennis (@GatorsMTN) May 24, 2021 After a long-awaited victory, Shelton needed time to gather his thoughts. As he watched his team celebrate being at the top, a place the program has never seen since its inception in 1940. Pretty speechless tonight. Normally I have a lot of words, ”Shelton said. “To see these guys here and see what they’ve been through in the last year, a year and a half, and get together tonight and compete and risk it, it’s really special.” Singles Tournament Just 24 hours after earning their first national title, Andy Andrade, Sam Riffice and Duarte Vale advanced to the round of 32 in the NCAA Singles Tournament. The trio was unstoppable. Andrade and Vale took the win in straight sets, while Riffice was able to come back from a 1-6 deficit in the first round to continue. The round of 32 starts on Monday. Vale will face August Holmgren of San Diego while Riffice will face Georgia Tech’s Andres Martin, with both games starting at 2 p.m. Andrade will take on UCF’s Gabriel Decamps at 3 p.m. Gator history Men’s tennis joins baseball, gymnastics, softball, men’s tennis, men’s indoor track and men’s outdoor track as the sixth Gator program to claim its first NCAA team title in the past 12 seasons. The tennis victory rewards the Gator program with its 42nd national title.







