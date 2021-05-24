Alvernia teams up with Royals to bring hockey back to Reading





Students gain access to experiential learning Alvernia University is partnering with the ECHLsRead royals and Santander Arena to bring hockey back to Reading city center for the 2021-22 season after the 2020-2021 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the university O’Pake Institute for Economic Development and Entrepreneurships student-led entrepreneurial lab, students will have access to experiential learning in the entertainment industry as part of a multi-year sponsorship. “The Santander Arena and the entertainment it offers are integral to the vibrancy of the downtown Reading community,” said Alvernia’s president John R. Loyack. The Royals partnership is not only integral to our commitment to improving the student experience, but is also essential to facilitating continued entrepreneurial spirit and economic growth as part of the Read CollegeTowne initiative. Through the OPake Institute, Alvernia students will work directly with the Royals management team to create dynamic traditional and digital marketing collateral. Students produce content and collaborate with professionals to determine strategies, track statistics, and record campaign results. This activity takes place in accordance with the Royals 20th Anniversary season. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Alvernia University to downtown Reading and look forward to working together as much as possible, said ASM Global Managed Santander Arena and Santander Performing Arts Center General Manager David Farrar. We are delighted to join forces with the OPake Institute to market and promote the Reading Royals 20th Anniversary season. We hope to provide the fellows with a hands-on learning experience that will benefit every student for years to come. The OPake Institute is committed to helping students in the OPake Fellows Program with distinctive practical learning opportunities. Currently, more than 25 students work year-round in the program to serve more than 50 entrepreneurs, small and established businesses. There is no better way to prepare for our expansion into Reading city center this fall than by partnering with one of our new neighbors, said OPake Institute COO, Vice President and Interim Dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. (STEAM) Dr. Rodney Ridley. The students and staff are already getting used to working in the center through this partnership, and we look forward to expanding and deepening connections with our neighboring countries in the center. OPake serves as the catalyst for education and business expansion in downtown Reading. In addition to partnering with the Reading Royals, OPake has partnered with SCORE Berks Schuylkill Chapter, Lehigh Valley Angel Investors, Kutztown Universitys Small Business Development Center, Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and ReadingFilmFEST, as well as the initial group of sponsors of the institutes, Pepsi, Customers Bank, the Wyomissing Foundation, RKL, LLP,Visions Federal Credit Union and the Berks Alliance. In January, Alvernia started a $ 20 million renovation project on the newly acquired building at 401 Penn Street that will serve as the center of Read CollegeTowne, a strategic model for economic development in the center. The downtown location, where the new OPake offering will operate, is expected to open in August 2021. The Read royals are preparing for their 20th anniversary season and are proudly affiliated with the NHLs Philadelphia Flyers and AHLs Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have captured a playoff berth 15 times and are four-time division champions. Founded in 1996, the Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA) owns the Royals and oversees operations at the Santander Arena and Santander Arena Performing Arts Center.

