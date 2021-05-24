Sports
Dartford Borough Council encourages residents to shop locally as lockdown restrictions become easier
A municipality encourages residents to shop locally.
Last Monday, business in Dartford welcomed customers back in for the first time this year.
The final phase of the English roadmap from lockdown means that pubs and restaurants can let guests in, while hotels, hostels and B & Bs can also reopen to guests.
To encourage residents to ‘support your local shops’, members of Dartford Borough Council visited six businesses in the district prior to reopening.
Gurjit Randhawa, owner of Esquires Coffee on Dartford High Street, said, “Monday was a long time ago.
“The lockdowns were very, very difficult and it was a tremendous day, not only for companies, but also for people in general.”
Tracy Watson, manager of The Wharf pub in Greenhithe, said: “I am delighted that customers can come in and have a look at what we have to offer now.
“The service is so different thanks to covid, but everyone is adapting to it. Summer is going to be fantastic.”
Jemal Akkus, owner of restaurant Efes, said, “It’s been six months of going back and forth.
“We’ve been busy with deliveries and collections. I’m looking forward to opening, six months is a long time. I can’t wait to have you all back.
“If I could I would give you all a big hug, but I can’t do that right now!”
Indoor leisure activities can also start over, meaning classes can resume at Fairfield Leisure Center, along with sports such as table tennis and badminton.
Rachael Rawsthorne, Community Engagement Officer at Places Leisure said: “We are very much looking forward to the reopening, the staff are very excited that the classes are returning and that indoor activities can start again.
“GP referral courses come back for anyone suffering from mental or physical health problems.
“We can help with the confidence of people who want to go back to the gym.”
Karthick Srinivasan, General Manager of the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel at Crossways Business Park said, “We are delighted that guests are coming here, relaxing and enjoying the hotel.
“With regard to covid, we have taken steps to encourage guests and team members to keep their distance around the hotel.
“We have a lot of posters around the main contact points, and when the staff clean the rooms, they put stickers on so no one else can enter.”
The Kut Hut at Copperfields Shopping Center opened in April and continues to welcome customers.
Ishmael Lloyd, a hairdresser volunteer, said: “We managed to get through the first three weeks, then it slowed down a bit, but that was to be expected.
“People seem to be quite aloof because everyone is quite unsure of what to do and where to go, but we have a lot of policies in the salon to keep social distance.”
Companies are eligible for covid support funding. For more information, Click here.
Read more: All the latest from Dartford
