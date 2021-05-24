Sergio Ramos left the Spanish Euro 2020 team





Why not Ramos? The seasoned defender has been battling injuries throughout the season, with manager Luis Enrique deciding instead to take Pau Torres, Eric Garcia and Diego Llorente as his center-backs. Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte also makes the cut after switching his international allegiance from France to Spain. Ramos’s failure means there are no Real Madrid players in Spain’s roster, with right-back Dani Carvajal currently injured. Speaking of his decision not to include Ramos in his roster, Enrique said: My conversation with Sergio yesterday remains private, I will not tell anyone. It was not easy to tell him something that was not positive for him, but I have to make decisions that I and my staff think are best for the team. How has Ramos reacted? He took to Twitter and wrote: “I’ve fought and worked with body and soul every day to get to 100 percent for Real Madrid and the national team, but things don’t always turn out the way marriage is. “It pains me not to be able to help my team anymore and not play for Spain, but in this case it is best to rest, fully recover and come back next year as we always have. country, but I have to be honest and sincere. “I wish all my teammates all the best and I hope we have great euros. I will be another fan encouraging from home.” Who are the other notable inclusions? Wolves winger Adama Traore has been selected and will perform for the first time at an international tournament. David de Gea also keeps his place, despite recently losing his spot in Manchester United’s starting XI to Dean Henderson. Which players from England are there? There are nine players on Enrique’s side who are currently active on UK soil. Those players are: De Gea from Manchester United; Robert Sanchez of Brighton; Laporte, Garcia and Ferran Torres of Manchester City; Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea; Thiago from Liverpool; Wolves’ Traore and Leeds United’s Diego Llorente. What else do I need to know? Enrique has only named 24 players in his final roster for Euro 2020. UEFA has allowed national teams to nominate up to 26 players for the tournament, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. What is the full selection of Spain Euro 2020? Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David de Gea, Robert Sanchez; Defenders: Jose Gaya, Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Llorente; Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Pedri, Thiago, Koke, Fabian; Forward: Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia. England Euro 2020 Squad: Everything You Need to Know Before Announcement (Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP via Getty Images)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos