Football Outsiders are relatively optimistic about the Detroit Lions in 2021





Just about everywhere you look, expectations for the Detroit Lions in 2021 are as low as you can find. Many Vegas outlets have them as the team most likely to pick first in 2022. They are not preferred in a single game this year. Look at a series of far too early power rankings, and the lions will definitely be in the bottom three. Hell, even Lions fans know to lower expectations in Year 1 of the Dan Campbell era, and more than half of the fanbase surveyed recently expect six or fewer wins. But one national outlet has a slightly more optimistic view of the 2021 Lions, even mentioning the small possibility of … play-offs. Before we go any further, we need to be clear: the outlet here is Football Outsiders, and they still listed the Lions as the seventh worst team in football. However, that’s significantly better than most national sites credit the Lions, and they cite some reasons for optimism in their latest ESPN post, where they list their top 10 2022 NFL Draft order projections (subscription required). Part of their reasoning for relative optimism is their belief that Matthew Stafford’s drop-off to Jared Goff may not be as great as many think. ESPN’s QBR, which tries to separate a quarterback’s performance from his teammates, had a difference of about 10 points last year, or the difference between 15th (Stafford) and 23rd (Goff), Football Outsiders Aaron Schatz wrote. That’s not too big, and it’s only been two years since Goff had a higher QBR than Stafford. In general, the Football Outsiders projection model predicts only a small regression on the offensive side of the ball, to an average unit. They still predict the defense will be terrible, but with so much room for improvement from last year, it is possible the randomness of defensive efficiency from year to year could play in the lion’s favor, as Schatz points out in his best-scenario section: Best Scenario: As it turns out, Sean McVay wasn’t personally responsible for everything Goff did well over the years, and he can play quarterback outside of the Rams system. The defense shows how it is less stable on that side of the ball by improving dramatically to the league average or even better. Put that all together and the Lions could compete for a wild card, although it will be tough against their schedule. That said, it’s clear Schatz believes this team is far from really competing for post-season accolades. He mentions that he still expects the defense to be poor this year, and the Lions schedule is in third place according to Football Outsiders statistics. And if a team’s absolute best scenario is to challenge to a joker, you know the bar is set low. Still, it’s nice to hear that at least one outlet isn’t immediately grabbing this team as a slot for a top-three pick next year. However, it’s at least worth mentioning that Football Outsiders has been strangely optimistic about the Lions for the past two years.

